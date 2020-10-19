ICYM Café Chill: future witch pop

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Manatee Commune, Sniffle Party and more future witch pop

Playlist from 18 October 2020

6AM Playlist

Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)

Nosaj Thing – Sister

Sun Glitters – It’s Like a Monday but It’s Not (feat. Steffaloo)

OKBADLANDS – Dust & Gold

Adamlondon – Maple

Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)

Koresma – Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy)

Reighnbeau – Gold Face

Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)

TOKiMONSTA – Early to Dawn (feat. Selah Sue)

eemu – Body

Afterlyte – China Shop

Panta Ray – Eastside Love (feat. Leon Bluer & Sitkah)

Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Edamame – Wrong Flock

Sun Glitters – Wrong Days

Room306 – Blue

7AM Playlist

Marsbeing – Hour PM

Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger

Hello Meteor – Aqualotic

Broke For Free – Jibberish

Dasta – Kiss

Gramofaune – You Can Do Anything

Geotic – Actually Smiling

BABEL. – Tell Me

Swimming TV – With You

David Douglas – California Poppy

Takeleave – Calibu

Pines – Calling You

Koresma – Feverkin & Sendai Mike

Lifeformed – Frozen Hot Sauce

8AM Playlist

Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked

Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Chemtrails – Soft

Insightful – Without

Mvnners – Soft Drive

Sniffle Party – Peach Dream

Emancipator – Eve II (Odesza Remix)

Manatee Commune – Majestic Diver

boerd – Look

Unfound – Home

Kiasmos – Looped

Indian Wells – It’s Where the World Ends

9AM Playlist

Angeldustmite – Grillades

Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call

Memorex Memories – It’s Very Sunny

Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now

Yppah – Shot into the Sun

Smika – Sundown

Jinsang – reflection

Bad Snacks – Oh, Shoot.

Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Ian Aisling – Turbulence

Blackboxx – Midnight Dance

Angeldustmite – Candied Bacon

Monster Rally – Bus Ride

A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)

Birocratic – At Most

