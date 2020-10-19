PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

ICYM Café Chill: future witch pop

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill
October 19, 2020
ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Manatee Commune, Sniffle Party and more future witch pop

> > Listen again here! < <

Playlist from 18 October 2020

6AM Playlist

Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)
Nosaj Thing – Sister
Sun Glitters – It’s Like a Monday but It’s Not (feat. Steffaloo)
OKBADLANDS – Dust & Gold
Adamlondon – Maple
Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)
Koresma – Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy)
Reighnbeau – Gold Face
Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
TOKiMONSTA – Early to Dawn (feat. Selah Sue)
eemu – Body
Afterlyte – China Shop
Panta Ray – Eastside Love (feat. Leon Bluer & Sitkah)
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Edamame – Wrong Flock
Sun Glitters – Wrong Days
Room306 – Blue

7AM Playlist

Marsbeing – Hour PM
Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
Hello Meteor – Aqualotic
Broke For Free – Jibberish
Dasta – Kiss
Gramofaune – You Can Do Anything
Geotic – Actually Smiling
BABEL. – Tell Me
Swimming TV – With You
David Douglas – California Poppy
Takeleave – Calibu
Pines – Calling You
Koresma – Feverkin & Sendai Mike
Lifeformed – Frozen Hot Sauce

8AM Playlist

Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked
Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Chemtrails – Soft
Insightful – Without
Mvnners – Soft Drive
Sniffle Party – Peach Dream
Emancipator – Eve II (Odesza Remix)
Manatee Commune – Majestic Diver
boerd – Look
Unfound – Home
Kiasmos – Looped
Indian Wells – It’s Where the World Ends

9AM Playlist

Angeldustmite – Grillades
Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call
Memorex Memories – It’s Very Sunny
Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
Yppah – Shot into the Sun
Smika – Sundown
Jinsang – reflection
Bad Snacks – Oh, Shoot.
Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Ian Aisling – Turbulence
Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
Angeldustmite – Candied Bacon
Monster Rally – Bus Ride
A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Birocratic – At Most

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. My social circle consists almost exclusively of crows.

