Save The Wave (10.15.20)

7am
Yazoo – Bring Your Love Down (Didn’t I)
The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed
Depeche Mode – Route 66 / Behind The Wheel (Megamix)
Bananarama – Venus (12” Hellfire Mix)
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science
Chris & Cosey – Exotika
Man 2 Man – Male Stripper
The Cure – The Walk
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town
Ministry – Nature Of Love
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
The Danse Society – Say It Again (12” Mix)
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
Morrissey – Glamorous Glue
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (2014 Remastered Version)
New Order – Perfect Kiss
8am
Depeche Mode – Everything Counts (Live at The Rose Bowl)
Shona Lang (Glad I’m) Not a Kennedy
Erasure – It Doesn’t Have To Be
Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix] .
Animotion – Obsession (12” Remix)
Fine Young Cannibals – I’m Not Satisfied (Hot Tracks Mix)
S-Express – Theme From S-Express (Select Mix Remix)
Adam Ant – Room At The Top
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Racks Mix)
Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side
Magazine 60
Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
Dead or Alive
Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies
