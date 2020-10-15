Save The Wave (10.15.20)

7am

Yazoo – Bring Your Love Down (Didn’t I)

The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed

Depeche Mode – Route 66 / Behind The Wheel (Megamix)

Bananarama – Venus (12” Hellfire Mix)

Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science

Chris & Cosey – Exotika

Man 2 Man – Male Stripper

The Cure – The Walk

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)

Pseudo Echo – Funky Town

Ministry – Nature Of Love

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

The Danse Society – Say It Again (12” Mix)

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

Morrissey – Glamorous Glue

David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (2014 Remastered Version)

New Order – Perfect Kiss

8am

Depeche Mode – Everything Counts (Live at The Rose Bowl)

Shona Lang (Glad I’m) Not a Kennedy

Erasure – It Doesn’t Have To Be

Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix] .

Animotion – Obsession (12” Remix)

Fine Young Cannibals – I’m Not Satisfied (Hot Tracks Mix)

S-Express – Theme From S-Express (Select Mix Remix)

Adam Ant – Room At The Top

The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Racks Mix)

Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side

Magazine 60

Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)

Hubert Kah – Machine Gun

Dead or Alive

Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com