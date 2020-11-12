Save The Wave (11.12.20)

7am

Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Ultimix)

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Razormaid Remix)

Voice Farm – Freethinker (Pride Edit)

Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)

Cyndi Lauper – Change of Heart

Big Pig – Breakaway

Nitzer Ebb – Fun To Be Had (George Clinton Mix)

The Cars – My Best Friend’s Girl (Select Mix Remix)

ABC – Be Near Me

Boxcar – Freemason

Soft Cell vs. Impedance – Tainted Love (DJ Trent Von Megamix)

The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (12” Dance Version)

Morrissey – Sing Your Life

A-ha – Take On Me

Naked Eyes – Emotion in Motion

Paul Young – Love Of The Common People

Ofra Haza – Im Nin’alu

8am

Peter Schilling – The Different Story

Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter

Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That

Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This

Falco – Der Kommissar

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Mix)

MCL – New York, New York. (Remix)

Yazoo – Situation (‘89 Remix)

Junior – Mama Used To Say (12” Version)

Wham! – Young Guns (Go for it!) (Select Mix)

ABC – Look of Love

Stephen Duffy – Icing On The Cake

The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)

Power Station – Some Like It Hot (7” Mix)

Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

The Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way (Parts 1 & 2)

