Save The Wave (11.12.20)

Drew Bailey
November 12, 2020
Old School Microphone

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday November 12th, 2020.

7am

Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Ultimix)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Razormaid Remix)
Voice Farm – Freethinker (Pride Edit)
Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)
Cyndi Lauper – Change of Heart
Big Pig – Breakaway
Nitzer Ebb – Fun To Be Had (George Clinton Mix)
The Cars – My Best Friend’s Girl (Select Mix Remix)
ABC – Be Near Me
Boxcar – Freemason
Soft Cell vs. Impedance – Tainted Love (DJ Trent Von Megamix)
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (12” Dance Version)
Morrissey – Sing Your Life
A-ha – Take On Me
Naked Eyes – Emotion in Motion
Paul Young – Love Of The Common People
Ofra Haza – Im Nin’alu

8am

Peter Schilling – The Different Story
Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That
Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This
Falco – Der Kommissar
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Mix)
MCL – New York, New York. (Remix)
Yazoo – Situation (‘89 Remix)
Junior – Mama Used To Say (12” Version)
Wham! – Young Guns (Go for it!) (Select Mix)
ABC – Look of Love
Stephen Duffy – Icing On The Cake
The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)
Power Station – Some Like It Hot (7” Mix)
Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
The Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way (Parts 1 & 2)

