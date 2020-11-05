PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave (11.05.20)

Drew Bailey
November 5, 2020
Robert Smith of The Cure

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday November 5th, 2020.

7am

When In Rome – The Promise
Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This (The Shep Pettibone Mix)
Dead Or Alive – In Too Deep (12” Remix)
S-50 – Input (Hot Tracks Remix)
MCL – New York
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strauss Remix)
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)
The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)
New Order – Subculture
King – Love & Pride
English Beat – Save It For Later
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)
The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Fantastique – Mama Told Me
M.E.S.H. – Meet Every Situation Head On
The Stray Cats – Stray Cat Strut (Select Mix Remix)
Giorgio Moroder & Philip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of The Mix)
Erasure – Chains of Love

8am

INXS – Don’t Change
Blondie – Dreaming (Edge Remix)
Billy Idol – Rebel Yell (Rock Shock Remix)
The B-52’s – Private Idaho (Edge Remix)
Kim Wilde – Kids In America
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)
The Cure – Just Like Heaven (12” Single)
The Kinks – Come Dancing (Select Mix Remix)
Altered Images – Happy Birthday
Modern English – I Melt With You
March Violets – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid Mix)
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (DJ Beats Mix)
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World
Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)
Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go (Remix)

