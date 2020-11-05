Save The Wave (11.05.20)

7am
When In Rome – The Promise
Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This (The Shep Pettibone Mix)
Dead Or Alive – In Too Deep (12” Remix)
S-50 – Input (Hot Tracks Remix)
MCL – New York
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strauss Remix)
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)
The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)
New Order – Subculture
King – Love & Pride
English Beat – Save It For Later
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)
The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Fantastique – Mama Told Me
M.E.S.H. – Meet Every Situation Head On
The Stray Cats – Stray Cat Strut (Select Mix Remix)
Giorgio Moroder & Philip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of The Mix)
Erasure – Chains of Love
8am
INXS – Don’t Change
Blondie – Dreaming (Edge Remix)
Billy Idol – Rebel Yell (Rock Shock Remix)
The B-52’s – Private Idaho (Edge Remix)
Kim Wilde – Kids In America
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)
The Cure – Just Like Heaven (12” Single)
The Kinks – Come Dancing (Select Mix Remix)
Altered Images – Happy Birthday
Modern English – I Melt With You
March Violets – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid Mix)
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (DJ Beats Mix)
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World
Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)
Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go (Remix)
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com
Add comment