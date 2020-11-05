Save The Wave (11.05.20)

7am

When In Rome – The Promise

Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This (The Shep Pettibone Mix)

Dead Or Alive – In Too Deep (12” Remix)

S-50 – Input (Hot Tracks Remix)

MCL – New York

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strauss Remix)

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)

The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)

New Order – Subculture

King – Love & Pride

English Beat – Save It For Later

Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)

The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed

Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

Fantastique – Mama Told Me

M.E.S.H. – Meet Every Situation Head On

The Stray Cats – Stray Cat Strut (Select Mix Remix)

Giorgio Moroder & Philip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of The Mix)

Erasure – Chains of Love

8am

INXS – Don’t Change

Blondie – Dreaming (Edge Remix)

Billy Idol – Rebel Yell (Rock Shock Remix)

The B-52’s – Private Idaho (Edge Remix)

Kim Wilde – Kids In America

Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)

The Cure – Just Like Heaven (12” Single)

The Kinks – Come Dancing (Select Mix Remix)

Altered Images – Happy Birthday

Modern English – I Melt With You

March Violets – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid Mix)

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (DJ Beats Mix)

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World

Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)

Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go (Remix)

