Save The Wave (10.29.20)

7am

A Flock of Seagulls – Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)

Book of Love – Boy

Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me

Erasure – Drama!

Duran Duran – Burning To The Ground

New Order – World In Motion

INXS – Suiside Blonde

ABC – How To Be A Millionaire

Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)

V.I.M. – Maggie’s Last Party

Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (RazormaidRemix)

Hubert Kah – It’s Me Cathy

Limahl – Never Ending Story

Gino Latino – Welcome

Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely (Phil Harding Mix)

Ministry – Everyday Is Halloween

8am

Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (12” Remix)

Erasure – Oh L’Amour

Boxcar – Freemason

Big Audio Dynamite – C’mon Every Beatbox

Pet Shop Boys – It’s A Sin (12” Remix)

Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed

The Other Two – Tasty Fish

The B-52’s – Summer of Love

Depeche Mode – Dreaming of Me

Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night

Devo – Here To Go

Gene loves jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It) (Edge Remix)

Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)

Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks Mix)

Book of Love – Witchcraft

