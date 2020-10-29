Save The Wave (10.29.20)

7am
A Flock of Seagulls – Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)
Book of Love – Boy
Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me
Erasure – Drama!
Duran Duran – Burning To The Ground
New Order – World In Motion
INXS – Suiside Blonde
ABC – How To Be A Millionaire
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)
V.I.M. – Maggie’s Last Party
Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (RazormaidRemix)
Hubert Kah – It’s Me Cathy
Limahl – Never Ending Story
Gino Latino – Welcome
Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely (Phil Harding Mix)
Ministry – Everyday Is Halloween
8am
Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (12” Remix)
Erasure – Oh L’Amour
Boxcar – Freemason
Big Audio Dynamite – C’mon Every Beatbox
Pet Shop Boys – It’s A Sin (12” Remix)
Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed
The Other Two – Tasty Fish
The B-52’s – Summer of Love
Depeche Mode – Dreaming of Me
Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night
Devo – Here To Go
Gene loves jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It) (Edge Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)
Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks Mix)
Book of Love – Witchcraft
