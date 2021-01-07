Save The Wave Playlist (01.07.21)

7am
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance Mix)
Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon
Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)
Big Audio Dynamite – C’Mon Every Beatbox
EDN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y (Edge Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name (Hot Tracks)
Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)
Xymox – Obsession
Peter Godwin – Images of Heaven
Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix
Stacey Q – Two of Hearts (Select Remix)
Depeche Mode – Get The Balance (Combination Mix)
Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home (Edge Remix)
Lick the Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Remix)
Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up
8am
Sonic Boom – Tra-La-La (Happy Go Lucky Mix)
Westworld – Sonic Boom Boy
Big Audio Dynamite – Rush
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me
OMD – Locomotion
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)
The Belle Stars – World Domination
Bananarama – Venus
Pet Shop Boys – Left To My Own Devices
A-Ha – Sun Always Shines On TV
New Order – Sub-culture (12” Remix)
Bigod 20 – Like A Prayer
Eurythmics – Missionary Man
Dead or Alive – My Heart Goes Bang
