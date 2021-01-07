Save The Wave Playlist (01.07.21)

7am

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance Mix)

Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon

Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)

Big Audio Dynamite – C’Mon Every Beatbox

EDN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y (Edge Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name (Hot Tracks)

Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)

Xymox – Obsession

Peter Godwin – Images of Heaven

Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix

Stacey Q – Two of Hearts (Select Remix)

Depeche Mode – Get The Balance (Combination Mix)

Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home (Edge Remix)

Lick the Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love

The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Remix)

Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up

8am

Sonic Boom – Tra-La-La (Happy Go Lucky Mix)

Westworld – Sonic Boom Boy

Big Audio Dynamite – Rush

Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me

OMD – Locomotion

Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To

Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)

Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)

The Belle Stars – World Domination

Bananarama – Venus

Pet Shop Boys – Left To My Own Devices

A-Ha – Sun Always Shines On TV

New Order – Sub-culture (12” Remix)

Bigod 20 – Like A Prayer

Eurythmics – Missionary Man

Dead or Alive – My Heart Goes Bang

