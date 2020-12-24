PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave 26th Anniversary

Trent Von
December 24, 2020
2 min read
Holiday Celebration

Save The Wave 26th Anniversary on Christmas Eve 2020. Hosted by Trent Von & Nikko.

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

6am

Stephen Duffy: She Loves Me
The Cure: Boys Don’t Cry
The Clash: Lost In The Supermarket
The Ramones: Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)
Tears For Fears: Mothers Talk
Heaven 17: Temptation
The Police: Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Echo & the Bunnymen: Pictures On My Wall
Depeche Mode: See You
OMD: Secret
Erasure: She Won’t Be Home
DEVO: Freedom Of Choice
Blondie: The Hardest Part
The Boomtown Rats: The Elephants Graveyard
Fun Boy Three feat. Bananarama: It Ain’t What You Do (It’s the Way That You Do It)
Pixies: Broken Face

7AM

The Psychedelic Furs: Heaven
Cocteau Twins: Carolin’s Fingers
U2: Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)
Ultravox: White China
Wire: Kidney Bingos
Simple Minds: New Gold Dream
Thomas Dolby: Europa and the Pirate Twins
XTC: Generals and Majors
Roman Holiday: Stand By

1960s Cover Songs Segment:
The Damned: Alone Again Or
The English Beat: Tears Of A Clown
Madness: One Step Beyond

Fishbone: It’s A Wonderful Life (Gonna Have a Good Time)
The B-52’s: Party Out Of Bounds
Lene Lovich: Lucky Number
Love and Rockets: All In My Mind

8am

They Might Be Giants: She’s An Angel
INXS: What You Need
Culture Club: The War Song
Talking Heads: Once in a Lifetime
Pet Shop Boys: It Doesn’t Often Snow At Christmas

In Memoriam Segment:
DAF: Brothers
Kraftwerk: Radioactivity
The Stranglers: No More Heroes
Gang of Four: Love Like Anthrax

Adam and the Ants: Stand and Deliver
Haircut 100: Love Plus One
David Bowie & Bing Crosby: Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy
The Lightning Seeds: All I Want
James: What For

9am

Berlin: Masquerade
Talk Talk: Talk Talk
The Sugarcubes: Motorcrash
Yello: Jingle Bells

1970s Cover Songs Segment:
Strawberry Switchblade: Jolene
Shriekback: Get Down Tonight
Siouxsie & the Banshees: This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us

Thompson Twins: In The Name Of Love
Elvis Costello: I Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down
Squeeze: Goodbye Girl
Yaz: Only You
Roxy Music: More Than This
Oingo Boingo: Stay
The Smithereens: Blood and Roses
Wham!: The Edge of Heaven

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com

Trent Von

Trent Von hosts is on C-89.5 Tuesdays from 8 to 11 pm, plus “Save the Wave” on Thursdays from 7 to 9 am, and ElectroBox on Friday from 11 pm to midnight.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu