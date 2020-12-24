Save The Wave 26th Anniversary

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

6am

Stephen Duffy: She Loves Me

The Cure: Boys Don’t Cry

The Clash: Lost In The Supermarket

The Ramones: Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)

Tears For Fears: Mothers Talk

Heaven 17: Temptation

The Police: Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Echo & the Bunnymen: Pictures On My Wall

Depeche Mode: See You

OMD: Secret

Erasure: She Won’t Be Home

DEVO: Freedom Of Choice

Blondie: The Hardest Part

The Boomtown Rats: The Elephants Graveyard

Fun Boy Three feat. Bananarama: It Ain’t What You Do (It’s the Way That You Do It)

Pixies: Broken Face

7AM

The Psychedelic Furs: Heaven

Cocteau Twins: Carolin’s Fingers

U2: Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)

Ultravox: White China

Wire: Kidney Bingos

Simple Minds: New Gold Dream

Thomas Dolby: Europa and the Pirate Twins

XTC: Generals and Majors

Roman Holiday: Stand By

1960s Cover Songs Segment:

The Damned: Alone Again Or

The English Beat: Tears Of A Clown

Madness: One Step Beyond

Fishbone: It’s A Wonderful Life (Gonna Have a Good Time)

The B-52’s: Party Out Of Bounds

Lene Lovich: Lucky Number

Love and Rockets: All In My Mind

8am

They Might Be Giants: She’s An Angel

INXS: What You Need

Culture Club: The War Song

Talking Heads: Once in a Lifetime

Pet Shop Boys: It Doesn’t Often Snow At Christmas

In Memoriam Segment:

DAF: Brothers

Kraftwerk: Radioactivity

The Stranglers: No More Heroes

Gang of Four: Love Like Anthrax

Adam and the Ants: Stand and Deliver

Haircut 100: Love Plus One

David Bowie & Bing Crosby: Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy

The Lightning Seeds: All I Want

James: What For

9am

Berlin: Masquerade

Talk Talk: Talk Talk

The Sugarcubes: Motorcrash

Yello: Jingle Bells

1970s Cover Songs Segment:

Strawberry Switchblade: Jolene

Shriekback: Get Down Tonight

Siouxsie & the Banshees: This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us

Thompson Twins: In The Name Of Love

Elvis Costello: I Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down

Squeeze: Goodbye Girl

Yaz: Only You

Roxy Music: More Than This

Oingo Boingo: Stay

The Smithereens: Blood and Roses

Wham!: The Edge of Heaven

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com