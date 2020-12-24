Save The Wave 26th Anniversary

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
6am
Stephen Duffy: She Loves Me
The Cure: Boys Don’t Cry
The Clash: Lost In The Supermarket
The Ramones: Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)
Tears For Fears: Mothers Talk
Heaven 17: Temptation
The Police: Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Echo & the Bunnymen: Pictures On My Wall
Depeche Mode: See You
OMD: Secret
Erasure: She Won’t Be Home
DEVO: Freedom Of Choice
Blondie: The Hardest Part
The Boomtown Rats: The Elephants Graveyard
Fun Boy Three feat. Bananarama: It Ain’t What You Do (It’s the Way That You Do It)
Pixies: Broken Face
7AM
The Psychedelic Furs: Heaven
Cocteau Twins: Carolin’s Fingers
U2: Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)
Ultravox: White China
Wire: Kidney Bingos
Simple Minds: New Gold Dream
Thomas Dolby: Europa and the Pirate Twins
XTC: Generals and Majors
Roman Holiday: Stand By
1960s Cover Songs Segment:
The Damned: Alone Again Or
The English Beat: Tears Of A Clown
Madness: One Step Beyond
Fishbone: It’s A Wonderful Life (Gonna Have a Good Time)
The B-52’s: Party Out Of Bounds
Lene Lovich: Lucky Number
Love and Rockets: All In My Mind
8am
They Might Be Giants: She’s An Angel
INXS: What You Need
Culture Club: The War Song
Talking Heads: Once in a Lifetime
Pet Shop Boys: It Doesn’t Often Snow At Christmas
In Memoriam Segment:
DAF: Brothers
Kraftwerk: Radioactivity
The Stranglers: No More Heroes
Gang of Four: Love Like Anthrax
Adam and the Ants: Stand and Deliver
Haircut 100: Love Plus One
David Bowie & Bing Crosby: Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy
The Lightning Seeds: All I Want
James: What For
9am
Berlin: Masquerade
Talk Talk: Talk Talk
The Sugarcubes: Motorcrash
Yello: Jingle Bells
1970s Cover Songs Segment:
Strawberry Switchblade: Jolene
Shriekback: Get Down Tonight
Siouxsie & the Banshees: This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us
Thompson Twins: In The Name Of Love
Elvis Costello: I Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down
Squeeze: Goodbye Girl
Yaz: Only You
Roxy Music: More Than This
Oingo Boingo: Stay
The Smithereens: Blood and Roses
Wham!: The Edge of Heaven
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com
Add comment