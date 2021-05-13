Save The Wave Playlist (05.13.21)

7am
Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)
Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Shamen – Make It Mine (Art Of Mix)
Freeez – I.O.U.
Ebn-Ozn – AEIOU Sometimes Y
Stephen Duffy – Kiss Me
Duran Duran – A View To A Kill
Adam Ant – Strip (Edge Remix)
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
INXS – Original Sin
The Go-Go’s – Head Over Heels
The Cure – In Between Days
8am
Erasure – Star
OMD – Dreaming
New Order – Fine Time
King – Love and Pride (Future Mix)
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
Pseudo Echo – Funkytown
M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)
Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks Mix)
Strawberry Switchblade – Jolene
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)
The B-52’s – Summer Of Love (Select Mix Remix)
The Human League – Mirror Man (Edge Remix)
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)
