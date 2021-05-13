Save The Wave Playlist (05.13.21)

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday May 13th, 2021.

7am

Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)

Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme

Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)

Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)

Shamen – Make It Mine (Art Of Mix)

Freeez – I.O.U.

Ebn-Ozn – AEIOU Sometimes Y

Stephen Duffy – Kiss Me

Duran Duran – A View To A Kill

Adam Ant – Strip (Edge Remix)

Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

INXS – Original Sin

The Go-Go’s – Head Over Heels

The Cure – In Between Days

8am

Erasure – Star

OMD – Dreaming

New Order – Fine Time

King – Love and Pride (Future Mix)

Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement

Severed Heads – Greater Reward

Pseudo Echo – Funkytown

M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)

Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks Mix)

Strawberry Switchblade – Jolene

Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)

The B-52’s – Summer Of Love (Select Mix Remix)

The Human League – Mirror Man (Edge Remix)

Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)

