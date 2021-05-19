PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia, Treetalking, Hello Meteor and more

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill
May 19, 2021
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia, Treetalking, Hello Meteor and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Birds-Eye Primrose”. Yukon – Charley Rivers National Preserve. National Park Service, 1989, public domain.

Originally aired 16 May 2021

6AM Playlist
Indian Wells – It’s Where the World Ends
Golden Vessel – Less~more (feat. Okbadlands)
Anna of the North – Moving On
Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)
JOY. – Stone
Adamlondon – Maple
Ian Ewing – Swell (feat. Virginia Palms)
Shadley Peterson – Seaside
Scott Xylo – Afroo!!!!
SEAWAVES – Valentine (Mark Arkinson Remix)
Shallou – Fictions
Iamforest – Atoms
Flybear – Hollowed
Colla & Spar – Smotri

7AM Playlist
Achun – Make It Movin’
Eyukaliptus – Landing
ll nøthing ll – 出血
DFLN – Guiding Light
slom – Nightshifts
Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
Oatmello – Wun For the Trees
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Yu-Utsu – Slow
Dreams West – V Er Sa il l Es
Florida Skyline – Blueberry
Tekvision – Lament
C418 – Tingle
Edamame – Sanguine
Mvnners – Soft Drive

8AM Playlist
Hello Meteor – Fanfare Confetti
Yu-Utsu – Clear
A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
Treetalking – Move With Purpose
Volo – Wild Mind
Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Florida Skyline – Blueberry
Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Packed Rich – Crane
London Syndrome – Roads
Swimming TV – Spring
Marley Carroll – Migration
Shadley Peterson – Goodnight Seattle

9AM Playlist
Pool Boy – Empty Buffet
Dwai – I’ve Got You
Frameworks – Titles
Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
Vacationer – Trip
Jinsang – Never Know
VentureX & Flamingosis – No Limit
Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)
Birocratic – square one
Zane Alexander – End of Eons
Unfound – Without
YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
Hello Meteor – Build And Tune Your Car!
Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
AKTR – Hermit City Walkin’
Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. My social circle consists almost exclusively of crows.

