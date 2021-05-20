PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (05.20.21)

Drew Bailey
May 20, 2021
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday May 20th, 2021.

7am

Electronic – Get The Message
Duran Duran – Notorious
Murray Head – One Night In Bangkok
Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance
Book Of Love – I Touch Roses
Divinyls – I Touch Myself
Rita Mitsouko – Andy
Ministry – Work For Love
Art Of Noise – Beatbox
Herbie Hancock – Rockit
Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Doctor Dream
Tears For Fears – Broken / Head Over Heels (Preacher Mix)
Animotion – Obsession (12” Remix)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
Hithouse – Jack To The Sound Of The Underground
Blue Mercedes – Property (Def B4 Dishonor Mix)
New Order – Fine Time (Silk Mix)

8am

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix)
Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home (Edge Remix)
Alphaville – Forever Young (Edge Remix)
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
Echo & The Bunnymen – Never Stop
Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)
Men Without Hats – Pop GoesThe World (Edge Remix)
New Order – Love Vigilantes
Berlin – Sex (…I’m a)
Soft Cell – Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (12” Remix)
Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love
The Church – The Unguarded Moment
The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another
Yellow – Oh Yeah!
Erasure – Breath Of Life (Elixir Mix)
OMD – Tesla Girls

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

