Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: boerd, Monster Rally, A.L.I.S.O.N., and more

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill
May 26, 2021
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from boerd, Monster Rally, A.L.I.S.O.N., and more . Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Rock Squirrel”, Capitol Reef National Park. Credit: National Park Service, 2010, public domain.

Originally aired 23 May 2021

6AM Playlist
Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)
Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)
Rare – home
Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)
Dream Koala – Saturn Boy
Kody Kurth – absent
Dasta – kiss
Catching Flies – Quiet Nights
Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] X3SR – All That U Have
Giraffage – SLO
Shallou – Begin (feat. Wales)
Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast) (RAC Mix)
Washed Out – Million Miles Away
Tycho – Elegy

7AM Playlist
Sundrenched – Down Moon
Osvaldo – Leeches
Télépopmusik – Smile (Natural High Remix)
Oscar Oscar – Himeji
Steven Deblat – Is This 2 Much for U
Bad Snacks – À Bientôt (ft. Lynette Williams)
Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Cydny – Daffodil
Late June – Fell Apart
DNZ – Wanderlust
Geotic – Actually Smiling
Blackbird Blackbird – Hawaii (Chrome Sparks Remix)
Teen Daze – Paradiso
Pacifix – Your Eyes
Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus

8AM Playlist
Birocratic – At Most
Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Frameworks – Titles
William French – Heart
Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)
Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
A.L.I.S.O.N – Amplify
Xky – Shapes
Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)
Mountain Range – A Silence Of Three Parts
Freud – Faux Pas
boerd – Look

9AM Playlist
Boards of Canada – Aquarius
Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
Flying Lotus – Puppet Talk (Weird Inside Remix)
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh
Pbs’73 – Public Television
Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
Home – Tides
Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree
VIQ – Pink morning
Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Shigeto – Lineage

