Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: boerd, Monster Rally, A.L.I.S.O.N., and more

Photo: “Rock Squirrel”, Capitol Reef National Park. Credit: National Park Service, 2010, public domain.

Originally aired 23 May 2021

6AM Playlist

Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)

Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)

Rare – home

Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)

Dream Koala – Saturn Boy

Kody Kurth – absent

Dasta – kiss

Catching Flies – Quiet Nights

Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] X3SR – All That U Have

Giraffage – SLO

Shallou – Begin (feat. Wales)

Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast) (RAC Mix)

Washed Out – Million Miles Away

Tycho – Elegy

7AM Playlist

Sundrenched – Down Moon

Osvaldo – Leeches

Télépopmusik – Smile (Natural High Remix)

Oscar Oscar – Himeji

Steven Deblat – Is This 2 Much for U

Bad Snacks – À Bientôt (ft. Lynette Williams)

Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

Cydny – Daffodil

Late June – Fell Apart

DNZ – Wanderlust

Geotic – Actually Smiling

Blackbird Blackbird – Hawaii (Chrome Sparks Remix)

Teen Daze – Paradiso

Pacifix – Your Eyes

Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus

8AM Playlist

Birocratic – At Most

Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Frameworks – Titles

William French – Heart

Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)

A.L.I.S.O.N – Amplify

Xky – Shapes

Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)

Mountain Range – A Silence Of Three Parts

Freud – Faux Pas

boerd – Look

9AM Playlist

Boards of Canada – Aquarius

Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom

M-Cubed – Out of Hiding

Flying Lotus – Puppet Talk (Weird Inside Remix)

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh

Pbs’73 – Public Television

Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail

Home – Tides

Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree

VIQ – Pink morning

Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Shigeto – Lineage