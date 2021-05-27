Save The Wave Playlist (05.27.21)

7am

Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (12” Remix)

Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)

Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)

Renegade Soundwave – Biting My Nails

Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix)

The Clash – Magnificent Seven

Book Of Love – Tubular Bells / Pretty Boys, Pretty Girls

Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)

The Human League – Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Mix)

Fancy – Slice Me Nice (12” Remix)

Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)

Anne Clark – Hope Road

Rita Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower

Kim Wilde – You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Select Mix Remix)

Sharpe And Numan – Change Your Mind (Razormaid Mix)

M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)

New Order – 1963

8am

Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Remix)

Nina Hagen – New York New York

Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down

Love and Money – Candybar Express

Duran Duran – Notorious

Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better

Ministry – Work For Love

Thompson Twins – The Gap

Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Remix)

David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)

Erasure – Sometimes (Edge Remix)

Eurythmics – There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)

Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Mix Remix)

Frankie Goes To Hollywood ‎– Welcome To The Pleasuredome

The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)

