Save The Wave Playlist (05.27.21)

7am
Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (12” Remix)
Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Renegade Soundwave – Biting My Nails
Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix)
The Clash – Magnificent Seven
Book Of Love – Tubular Bells / Pretty Boys, Pretty Girls
Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)
The Human League – Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Mix)
Fancy – Slice Me Nice (12” Remix)
Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)
Anne Clark – Hope Road
Rita Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower
Kim Wilde – You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Select Mix Remix)
Sharpe And Numan – Change Your Mind (Razormaid Mix)
M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)
New Order – 1963
8am
Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Remix)
Nina Hagen – New York New York
Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down
Love and Money – Candybar Express
Duran Duran – Notorious
Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better
Ministry – Work For Love
Thompson Twins – The Gap
Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Remix)
David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)
Erasure – Sometimes (Edge Remix)
Eurythmics – There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)
Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Mix Remix)
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Welcome To The Pleasuredome
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.
Add comment