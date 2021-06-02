Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Microfunk Crew, Bakradze, Swim Good Now and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Microfunk Crew, Bakradze, Swim Good Now and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Sunset Goose”, Canada goose silhouetted by a South Dakota sunset, at Missouri National Recreational River. Credit: National Park Service, 2010, public domain.

Originally aired 30 May 2021

6AM Playlist

IOM – You Promised to Come Back

Afterlyte – China Shop

Frythm – Something New

TOR – Days Gone

Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Caleb Belkin – Waves

Justin Hartinger – Together (Dream Journal Remix)

Giraffage – Green Tea (feat. Angelica Bess)

Autograf – Slow Burn

2X2A – Vague

Manatee Commune – What We’ve Got (feat. Flint Eastwood)

Flybear – Hollowed

Shallou – Begin (feat. Wales)

Tycho – Horizon

Home – Resonance

7AM Playlist

SwuM – Fuji.

Cosmic Quest & Smokestacks – Misuse (ft. Virginia Palms)

Native – Youth

Alaskan Tapes – Memoirs (feat. Nori)

il:lo – Vega

Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Marley Carroll – After Ours

Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

Yumi And The Weather – Well Aware

Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Ventla – daini denden

Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast) (RAC Mix)

Teen Daze – Perfect Day For a Swim

8AM Playlist

Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake

Slow Magic – Sorry Safari

Soular Order – Navigator

Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

The Tin Box – There Is Only Light And The Light Is All

Third Person Lurkin – Warm Shapes

Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom

Pbs’73 – Public Television

Shigeto – Miss U

Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked

Bakradze – An Evening With John

Swimming TV – Drips

Frameworks – Rotations

9AM Playlist

Past Palms – Flowerbed

A.L.I.S.O.N – Lightyears

Yu-Utsu – Clear

Buddy Love – Pleasure (Now & Forever)

IHF – Ever Be the Same

IHF – Departure

P O N G M A N – Extend

Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden

Treetalking – Move With Purpose

edapollo – Paint the Sky (feat. Koresma)

Memorex Memories – In Motion

VIQ – Vestige

Shepard – Post Modern

Space Ghost – Color Waves

Hello Meteor – ˈtrɑpɪk(ə)l- (BONUS STAGE)