Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Microfunk Crew, Bakradze, Swim Good Now and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Microfunk Crew, Bakradze, Swim Good Now and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Sunset Goose”, Canada goose silhouetted by a South Dakota sunset, at Missouri National Recreational River. Credit: National Park Service, 2010, public domain.
Originally aired 30 May 2021
6AM Playlist
IOM – You Promised to Come Back
Afterlyte – China Shop
Frythm – Something New
TOR – Days Gone
Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Caleb Belkin – Waves
Justin Hartinger – Together (Dream Journal Remix)
Giraffage – Green Tea (feat. Angelica Bess)
Autograf – Slow Burn
2X2A – Vague
Manatee Commune – What We’ve Got (feat. Flint Eastwood)
Flybear – Hollowed
Shallou – Begin (feat. Wales)
Tycho – Horizon
Home – Resonance
7AM Playlist
SwuM – Fuji.
Cosmic Quest & Smokestacks – Misuse (ft. Virginia Palms)
Native – Youth
Alaskan Tapes – Memoirs (feat. Nori)
il:lo – Vega
Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Marley Carroll – After Ours
Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
Yumi And The Weather – Well Aware
Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Ventla – daini denden
Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast) (RAC Mix)
Teen Daze – Perfect Day For a Swim
8AM Playlist
Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake
Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
Soular Order – Navigator
Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
The Tin Box – There Is Only Light And The Light Is All
Third Person Lurkin – Warm Shapes
Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
Pbs’73 – Public Television
Shigeto – Miss U
Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked
Bakradze – An Evening With John
Swimming TV – Drips
Frameworks – Rotations
9AM Playlist
Past Palms – Flowerbed
A.L.I.S.O.N – Lightyears
Yu-Utsu – Clear
Buddy Love – Pleasure (Now & Forever)
IHF – Ever Be the Same
P O N G M A N – Extend
Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden
Treetalking – Move With Purpose
edapollo – Paint the Sky (feat. Koresma)
Memorex Memories – In Motion
VIQ – Vestige
Shepard – Post Modern
Space Ghost – Color Waves
Hello Meteor – ˈtrɑpɪk(ə)l- (BONUS STAGE)
