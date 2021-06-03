Save The Wave Playlist (06.03.21)

7am

Trans-X – Living On Video

Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

INXS – I Send A Message

Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag

Q-Feel ‎– Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be Bop)

Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)

Squeeze – Cool For Cats

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Mix)

Berlin – Sex (I’m a…)

Soft Cell – Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (12” Remix)

Billy Idol – White Wedding (Wedding Crashers Redrum Reel V Edit)

The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter (Edge Remix)

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (Edge Remix)

The Cure – In Between Days (Resurrection Remix)

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

8am

Erasure – A Little Respect (12” Remix)

Animotion – I Engineer (Remix)

New Order – True Faith

When In Rome – The Promise (The Ollie North Mix)

Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger

Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art Of Mix)

Red Flag – If I Ever

Book Of Love – Modigliani

The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination

Vicious Pink – Cccan’t You See

JWB – Never Again

Rito Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Remix)

Cetu Javu – Situations

Talk Talk – It’s My Life

OMD – Dreaming

Berlin – No More Words (Remix)

