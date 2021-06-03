Save The Wave Playlist (06.03.21)

7am
Trans-X – Living On Video
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
INXS – I Send A Message
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be Bop)
Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Mix)
Berlin – Sex (I’m a…)
Soft Cell – Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (12” Remix)
Billy Idol – White Wedding (Wedding Crashers Redrum Reel V Edit)
The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter (Edge Remix)
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (Edge Remix)
The Cure – In Between Days (Resurrection Remix)
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
8am
Erasure – A Little Respect (12” Remix)
Animotion – I Engineer (Remix)
New Order – True Faith
When In Rome – The Promise (The Ollie North Mix)
Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger
Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art Of Mix)
Red Flag – If I Ever
Book Of Love – Modigliani
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Vicious Pink – Cccan’t You See
JWB – Never Again
Rito Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Remix)
Cetu Javu – Situations
Talk Talk – It’s My Life
OMD – Dreaming
Berlin – No More Words (Remix)
