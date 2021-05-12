Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Frequency Control Centre, Nerddelic Studio Works, Sun Glitters and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Frequency Control Centre, Nerddelic Studio Works, Sun Glitters and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “North Fork Cascade Canyon”. Looking toward Grand Teton, North Fork Cascade Canyon. (via Grand Teton National Park, National Park Service, 2010, public domain)

Originally aired 09 May 2021

6AM Playlist

Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides

Kaelyn – The Mood

Bluestaeb – Left & Right

Justin Hartinger – Together (Dream Journal Remix)

Manatee Commune – Be Still (feat. Marina Price)

Oscar Oscar – Himeji

Mvnners – Pretty Things

Teen Daze – The Endless Summer

Horizon Fire – Asimov

För Alltid – High (feat. Sarah de Warren)

Lushloss – Threads

Roseau – Alright

Ukiyo – Go (feat. Chymes)

Native – Youth

Indian Wells – Cascades

Jinsang – eyes

7AM Playlist

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Grand Odyssey

Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger

Swim Good x Merival – Since U Asked

Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail

Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)

Aso – Special

Jinsang – Night Breeze

Memorex Memories – In Motion

Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose

Telequanta – Programmable Matter

Cvd – Feeling Lotus

Mura Masa – Miss You

Livision – Roman Empire

Gramofaune – Trails

EeMu – Body

Thrupence – In Silence

8AM Playlist

Pbs’73 – Helio Hills

Unfound – Without

Lone – Boketto

Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere

Takeleave – Calibu

Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes

Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

Broke For Free – Golden Hour

Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

DWDY – Dreams

Florida Skyline – Blueberry

Forhill – Closer

9AM Playlist

Past Palms – Flowerbed

Tokari – Komorebi

Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)

früit – Gemology

Emancipator – Himalayan

Nitemoves – Antipode

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Metal & Plastic

Affelaye – A Place with a View

Hello Meteor – 12 A Late Hour

Marley Carroll – After Ours

IHF – Fall in Love

London Syndrome – Roads

Dasta – Kiss

Chisari – I Sat With U