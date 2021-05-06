Save The Wave Playlist (05.06.21)

7am
OMD – Electricity (Edge Remix)
The B-52’s – Party Out Of Bounds
Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing (Remix)
The Police – Every Little She Does Is Magic
Sparks & Jane Wiedlin – Cool Places (Remix)
Martini Ranch – How Can A Labouring Man Find Time For Self Culture
The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Remix)
Joe Jackson – Steppin Out (Remix)
Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me (Remix)
The Kninks – Come Dancing (Remix)
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
Berlin – Masquerade
The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter (Edge Remix)
Billy Idol – White Wedding (Shotgun Mix)
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
OMD – Enola Gay
8am
Murry Head – One Night in Bangkok (Hot Tracks Edit)
Thompson Twins – The Gap
Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling
Depeche Mode – Policy of Truth (Memorandum Mix)
Associates – Heart of Glass
Lighting Seeds – All I Want
INXS – Beautiful Girl
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance Mix)
Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)
Erasure – Oh’L’amour
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat (New York Mix)
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
ABC – Poison Arrow (Jazz Remix)
A-Ha – Sun Always Shines on TV
Pet Shop Boys – Left To My Own Devices
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.
Add comment