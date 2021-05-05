Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Treetalking, Aonian, Nitemoves and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Treetalking, Aonian, Nitemoves and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player.
Photo: “Black-Bellied Whistling Duck Perched on a Yucca”, Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park. National Park Service, public domain.
Originally aired 02 May 2021
6AM Playlist
Ark Patrol – Sorrow Doesn’t Resurrect
Oscuro – Breathe
Lane 8 – No Captain (feat. POLIÇA)
Ukiyo – Go (feat. Chymes)
Sitkah – Wise Love
Izzard – Secret Garden (ft. Merival)
Ekali – Unfaith
Ikotu – Evermore
Nemea – Back to Me (feat. Lylli)
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Innerbloom (Tor Remix)
Twiggy Lashes – Dunes
Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast)
Beacon – Escapements
Resotone – What Never Was.
7AM Playlist
Laflamme – Crystal Sky
Invention – Landrace
Livision – Mechanical Garden
Uinta – Taw
Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
PVLMS – Phases
Resotone – Never the Same
Pacifix – Your Eyes
Frameworks – Kings
Saib – Spring Waltz
Monster Rally – Orchids
Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
Flamingosis – Cup of Ramen (feat. Go Yama)
Soft Glas – Latency (feat. Stalking Gia)
Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Florida Skyline – My Childhood Tapes
8AM Playlist
Nitemoves – Antipode
Takeleave – Sabado
Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
Yu-Utsu – Sun
Home – Half Moon
Precious Kindred – Circuit Bounce
Moonnight Sequence – By the City
DWDY – Feel Free
Yppah – Light Cycle
firephly – Passage To The Sky
edapollo – Illuminate
Aphex Twin – Xtal
Aonian – Hideout (Edit)
9AM Playlist
Bad Snacks – Settle In
Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Illuvia – Summer Cloud
Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
früit – 10 Mr
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Giraffage – Feels
Dillard – Lust
Swimming TV – With You
Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)
Blackboxx – Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back
Ian Ewing – Craft Draft Brewski Bois
A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
boerd – Look
