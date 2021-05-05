Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Treetalking, Aonian, Nitemoves and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Treetalking, Aonian, Nitemoves and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Black-Bellied Whistling Duck Perched on a Yucca”, Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park. National Park Service, public domain.

Originally aired 02 May 2021

6AM Playlist

Ark Patrol – Sorrow Doesn’t Resurrect

Oscuro – Breathe

Lane 8 – No Captain (feat. POLIÇA)

Ukiyo – Go (feat. Chymes)

Sitkah – Wise Love

Izzard – Secret Garden (ft. Merival)

Ekali – Unfaith

Ikotu – Evermore

Nemea – Back to Me (feat. Lylli)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Innerbloom (Tor Remix)

Twiggy Lashes – Dunes

Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast)

Beacon – Escapements

Resotone – What Never Was.

7AM Playlist

Laflamme – Crystal Sky

Invention – Landrace

Livision – Mechanical Garden

Uinta – Taw

Sundrenched – Hotel Orange

PVLMS – Phases

Resotone – Never the Same

Pacifix – Your Eyes

Frameworks – Kings

Saib – Spring Waltz

Monster Rally – Orchids

Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny

Flamingosis – Cup of Ramen (feat. Go Yama)

Soft Glas – Latency (feat. Stalking Gia)

Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Florida Skyline – My Childhood Tapes

8AM Playlist

Nitemoves – Antipode

Takeleave – Sabado

Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer

Yu-Utsu – Sun

Home – Half Moon

Precious Kindred – Circuit Bounce

Moonnight Sequence – By the City

DWDY – Feel Free

Yppah – Light Cycle

firephly – Passage To The Sky

edapollo – Illuminate

Aphex Twin – Xtal

Aonian – Hideout (Edit)

9AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Settle In

Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

Illuvia – Summer Cloud

Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

früit – 10 Mr

Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Giraffage – Feels

Dillard – Lust

Swimming TV – With You

Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)

Blackboxx – Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back

Ian Ewing – Craft Draft Brewski Bois

A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit

boerd – Look