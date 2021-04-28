PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (04.28.21)

Drew Bailey
April 29, 2021
Tone Arm on a record

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday April 29th, 2021.

7am

Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)
New Order – 5, 6, 7 (Razormaid Remix)
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
Danse Society – Say It Again (12” Version)
Bananarama – Venus
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
Talking Heads – Burning Down The House (Rhythm Scholar & Apollo Zero Remix)
Donna Summer – I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
Culture Club – Churn OF The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night
Heaven 17 – Temptation (95 Remix)

8am

The Cure – Close To Me (Edge Remix)
George Michael – Faith (Select Remix)
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Select Remix)
Alphaville – Big In Japan (12” Mix)
U2 – Mysterious Ways (Edge Remix)
Adam Ant – Wonderful
Soup Dragons – I’m Free (Edge Remix)
The Smiths – Girlfriend In a Coma
Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Remix)
Art Of Noise – Close To The Edit (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
INXS – Need You Tonight (XMIX Remix)
The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)
The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)
Baltamora – Tarzan Boy (Hot Tracks Remix)
Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)
Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)
Erasure – Chains of Love

