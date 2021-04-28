Save The Wave Playlist (04.28.21)

7am

Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)

New Order – 5, 6, 7 (Razormaid Remix)

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

Danse Society – Say It Again (12” Version)

Bananarama – Venus

Severed Heads – Greater Reward

Talking Heads – Burning Down The House (Rhythm Scholar & Apollo Zero Remix)

Donna Summer – I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)

Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams

Culture Club – Churn OF The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night

Heaven 17 – Temptation (95 Remix)

8am

The Cure – Close To Me (Edge Remix)

George Michael – Faith (Select Remix)

Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Select Remix)

Alphaville – Big In Japan (12” Mix)

U2 – Mysterious Ways (Edge Remix)

Adam Ant – Wonderful

Soup Dragons – I’m Free (Edge Remix)

The Smiths – Girlfriend In a Coma

Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Remix)

Art Of Noise – Close To The Edit (Edge Remix)

Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)

INXS – Need You Tonight (XMIX Remix)

The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)

The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)

Baltamora – Tarzan Boy (Hot Tracks Remix)

Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)

Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)

Erasure – Chains of Love

