Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Memory Scale, Of Tepe, and a bonus 4th hour mix!

New music this week from Memory Scale, Of Tepe, and more. We also tried a bit more of a “mix” format in the 4th hour. Feedback welcome! Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player.
Photo: “Bird Grasshopper”, at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Leather-colored bird grasshoppers (Schistocerca alutacea), named because of their ability to fly rapidly over long distances, are frequent visitors to the long grasses and reeds of the marsh at Bodie Island Lighthouse. National Park Service, 2009, public domain.
Originally aired 25 Apr 2021
6AM Playlist
Tycho – Epigram
Giraffage – Girl
Lane 8 – No Captain (feat. POLIÇA)
Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Lushloss – Old Oak
Shigeto – Huron River Drive
Space Ghost – Color Waves
Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye (Lone Remix)
Chrome Sparks – Sugar
Horizon Fire – Asimov
Yu-Utsu – Moon
Wing Vilma – Cherry Granola
Insightful – Without
Emancipator – Pancakes
Geotic – Actually Smiling
7AM Playlist
Ian Ewing – Craft Draft Brewski Bois
Jinsang – Night Breeze
Akay – Iroh
Aonian – Woven
Emancipator – All in Here
Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Aurescence – Mystic Escape
Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Moon Boots – The Life Aquatic
URBVN – People Talk
Cloudchord – Octave Memory
8AM Playlist
Gold Panda – Enoshima
Takeleave – Sabado
Memory Scale – Eagles And Mountains
Handycat – White Lodge
Hello Meteor – 12 A Late Hour
Tom Day – Hunting Hunters
Oldtwig – Land Ahoy
Tycho – Coastal Brake
Of Tepe – In Everything
Tomas Novoa – Tundra
edapollo – Paint the Sky (feat. Koresma)
Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
9AM Playlist
Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes
Lone – Boketto
Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
Tycho – From Home
Poldoore – Alfama
Koresma & Feverkin – Skyline (feat. Cuff Malloy)
Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
Panta Rhei & Gizmo Varillas – Supreme (ft. Sitkah)
ind_fris – pwp
Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
X3SR – Farewell
Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
Add comment