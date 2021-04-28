Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Memory Scale, Of Tepe, and a bonus 4th hour mix!

New music this week from Memory Scale, Of Tepe, and more. We also tried a bit more of a “mix” format in the 4th hour. Feedback welcome! Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Bird Grasshopper”, at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Leather-colored bird grasshoppers (Schistocerca alutacea), named because of their ability to fly rapidly over long distances, are frequent visitors to the long grasses and reeds of the marsh at Bodie Island Lighthouse. National Park Service, 2009, public domain.

Originally aired 25 Apr 2021

6AM Playlist

Tycho – Epigram

Giraffage – Girl

Lane 8 – No Captain (feat. POLIÇA)

Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

Lushloss – Old Oak

Shigeto – Huron River Drive

Space Ghost – Color Waves

Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye (Lone Remix)

Chrome Sparks – Sugar

Horizon Fire – Asimov

Yu-Utsu – Moon

Wing Vilma – Cherry Granola

Insightful – Without

Emancipator – Pancakes

Geotic – Actually Smiling

7AM Playlist

Ian Ewing – Craft Draft Brewski Bois

Jinsang – Night Breeze

Akay – Iroh

Aonian – Woven

Emancipator – All in Here

Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)

Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now

Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

Aurescence – Mystic Escape

Moon Boots – The Life Aquatic

URBVN – People Talk

Cloudchord – Octave Memory

8AM Playlist

Gold Panda – Enoshima

Takeleave – Sabado

Memory Scale – Eagles And Mountains

Handycat – White Lodge

Hello Meteor – 12 A Late Hour

Tom Day – Hunting Hunters

Oldtwig – Land Ahoy

Tycho – Coastal Brake

Of Tepe – In Everything

Tomas Novoa – Tundra

edapollo – Paint the Sky (feat. Koresma)

Bad Snacks – While You Sleep

9AM Playlist

Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes

Lone – Boketto

Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna

Tycho – From Home

Poldoore – Alfama

Koresma & Feverkin – Skyline (feat. Cuff Malloy)

Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)

Panta Rhei & Gizmo Varillas – Supreme (ft. Sitkah)

ind_fris – pwp

Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill

X3SR – Farewell

Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)