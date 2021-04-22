PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (04.22.21)

Drew Bailey
April 22, 2021
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday Aprill 22nd, 2021.

7am

Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)
The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
OMD – So In Love (Special American Dance Mix)
When In Rome – The Promise Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Information Society – Walking Away (Edge Remix)
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Mix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)
The Charlatans – Weirdo (Edge Remix)
Shamen – Make It Mine (Art of Mix)
Timelords – Doctorin’ The Tardis
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat
New Order – Everything’s Gone Green
Secession – Touch Part 3
The Cure – The Walk (Razormaid Mix)
Camouflage – Love Is A Shield
Fake? – Brick

8am

Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts (Select Mix Remix)
Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way (Part 1 & 2)
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink (Redrum)
Midge Ure – If I Was
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
The Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)
English Beat – I Confess (12” Version)
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)
Yazoo – Don’t Go (RE-Remix)
OMD – We Love You
Joy Division – Love With Tear Us Apart
March Violets – Turn to the Sky

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

