Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Volcanic Shores, eeph & Jani, flow.ctrl and more.

Cafe Chill includes tracks from Volcanic Shores, eeph & Jani, flow.ctrl and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Tree Swallow Perches on a Dead Tree”, Cuyahoga Valley National Park. National Park service, 2010, public domain.

Originally aired 18 April 2021

6AM Playlist

Pullahs & Steffen Yoshiki – Yuri

Yu-Utsu – Slow

Flybear – Hollowed

Edamame – Bask

Mt Marcy – Okay, But This Is the Last Time

Koresma, Feverkin & Sendai Mike – Bluff

Ian Ewing – Swell (feat. Virginia Palms)

Ark Patrol – Fiend

Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked

Slow Magic – Hold Still

Pines – Tell Me (feat. Water Park)

Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye

EeMu – body

Manatee Commune – Wake

7AM Playlist

Ian Ewing – 4:21 pm

Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters

Laflamme – Crystal Sky

Altitude. – Options

Packed Rich – Crane

Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions

Sun Glitters – A Dragonfly in the City (feat. Emily Richards)

Mvnners – Crush

Elsa Hewitt – Things to Say

C418 – Tingle

Tycho – Easy

Eyukaliptus – Summit

Bibio – Look at Orion!

8AM Playlist

Volcanic Shores – Shoreline

VIQ – With Me

TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations

Chungking Mansions – Lone Trapper

Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

eeph & Jani – Resolve

Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia

Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

flow.ctrl – Thumper

Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

9AM Playlist

Treetalking – Stargazing

Southpaw – Warmth

Freud – Setback

Cialyn – In From The Cold

Crem’e – Keep On

Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer

Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

BACKWHEN – Next World

Eyukaliptus – Summit

Frythm & Cé Cicada – Colores

Late June & Courtney Drummey – Driveway

TOR – Foxglove

ATTLAS – Polar Concept