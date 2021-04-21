Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Volcanic Shores, eeph & Jani, flow.ctrl and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Volcanic Shores, eeph & Jani, flow.ctrl and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player.
Photo: “Tree Swallow Perches on a Dead Tree”, Cuyahoga Valley National Park. National Park service, 2010, public domain.
Originally aired 18 April 2021
6AM Playlist
Pullahs & Steffen Yoshiki – Yuri
Yu-Utsu – Slow
Flybear – Hollowed
Edamame – Bask
Mt Marcy – Okay, But This Is the Last Time
Koresma, Feverkin & Sendai Mike – Bluff
Ian Ewing – Swell (feat. Virginia Palms)
Ark Patrol – Fiend
Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked
Slow Magic – Hold Still
Pines – Tell Me (feat. Water Park)
Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye
EeMu – body
Manatee Commune – Wake
7AM Playlist
Ian Ewing – 4:21 pm
Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters
Laflamme – Crystal Sky
Altitude. – Options
Packed Rich – Crane
Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions
Sun Glitters – A Dragonfly in the City (feat. Emily Richards)
Mvnners – Crush
Elsa Hewitt – Things to Say
C418 – Tingle
Tycho – Easy
Eyukaliptus – Summit
Bibio – Look at Orion!
8AM Playlist
Volcanic Shores – Shoreline
VIQ – With Me
TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Chungking Mansions – Lone Trapper
Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
eeph & Jani – Resolve
Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
Packed Rich – Crane
Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
flow.ctrl – Thumper
Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
9AM Playlist
Treetalking – Stargazing
Southpaw – Warmth
Freud – Setback
Cialyn – In From The Cold
Crem’e – Keep On
Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
BACKWHEN – Next World
Eyukaliptus – Summit
Frythm & Cé Cicada – Colores
Late June & Courtney Drummey – Driveway
TOR – Foxglove
ATTLAS – Polar Concept
Add comment