Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Volcanic Shores, eeph & Jani, flow.ctrl and more.

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill
April 21, 2021
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Volcanic Shores, eeph & Jani, flow.ctrl and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Tree Swallow Perches on a Dead Tree”, Cuyahoga Valley National Park. National Park service, 2010, public domain.

Originally aired 18 April 2021

6AM Playlist
Pullahs & Steffen Yoshiki – Yuri
Yu-Utsu – Slow
Flybear – Hollowed
Edamame – Bask
Mt Marcy – Okay, But This Is the Last Time
Koresma, Feverkin & Sendai Mike – Bluff
Ian Ewing – Swell (feat. Virginia Palms)
Ark Patrol – Fiend
Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked
Slow Magic – Hold Still
Pines – Tell Me (feat. Water Park)
Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye
EeMu – body
Manatee Commune – Wake

7AM Playlist
Ian Ewing – 4:21 pm
Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters
Laflamme – Crystal Sky
Altitude. – Options
Packed Rich – Crane
Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions
Sun Glitters – A Dragonfly in the City (feat. Emily Richards)
Mvnners – Crush
Elsa Hewitt – Things to Say
C418 – Tingle
Tycho – Easy
Eyukaliptus – Summit
Bibio – Look at Orion!

8AM Playlist
Volcanic Shores – Shoreline
VIQ – With Me
TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Chungking Mansions – Lone Trapper
Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
eeph & Jani – Resolve
Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
Packed Rich – Crane
Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
flow.ctrl – Thumper
Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

9AM Playlist
Treetalking – Stargazing
Southpaw – Warmth
Freud – Setback
Cialyn – In From The Cold
Crem’e – Keep On
Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
BACKWHEN – Next World
Eyukaliptus – Summit
Frythm & Cé Cicada – Colores
Late June & Courtney Drummey – Driveway
TOR – Foxglove
ATTLAS – Polar Concept

