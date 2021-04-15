PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (04.15.21)

Drew Bailey
April 15, 2021
2 min read
New Order in 2021

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday April 15th, 2021.

7am

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind
OMD – If You Leave
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)
Scandal ft. Patty Smyth – The Warrior (Ultimix)
Erasure – Chorus
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel / Route 66
Yello – Oh Yeah!
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remixed)
Ultravox – Reap The Wild Wind
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix)
Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)
Electric Light Orchestra – Mr. Blue Sky
Soft Cell – Tainted Love

8am

Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)
Adam Ant – Room At The Top
Erasure – Stop
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbreak Beat (12’ Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – People Are Strange
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
Talking Heads – And She Was
The Clash – Rock The Casbah
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art of Mix)
Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

