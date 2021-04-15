Save The Wave Playlist (04.15.21)

7am

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind

OMD – If You Leave

David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)

Scandal ft. Patty Smyth – The Warrior (Ultimix)

Erasure – Chorus

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel / Route 66

Yello – Oh Yeah!

Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

Alphaville – Forever Young (Remixed)

Ultravox – Reap The Wild Wind

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)

The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix)

Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)

Electric Light Orchestra – Mr. Blue Sky

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

8am

Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright

Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)

Adam Ant – Room At The Top

Erasure – Stop

Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Remix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbreak Beat (12’ Remix)

Echo & The Bunnymen – People Are Strange

The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)

Talking Heads – And She Was

The Clash – Rock The Casbah

Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art of Mix)

Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

