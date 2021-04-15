Save The Wave Playlist (04.15.21)

7am
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind
OMD – If You Leave
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)
Scandal ft. Patty Smyth – The Warrior (Ultimix)
Erasure – Chorus
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel / Route 66
Yello – Oh Yeah!
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remixed)
Ultravox – Reap The Wild Wind
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix)
Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)
Electric Light Orchestra – Mr. Blue Sky
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
8am
Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)
Adam Ant – Room At The Top
Erasure – Stop
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbreak Beat (12’ Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – People Are Strange
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
Talking Heads – And She Was
The Clash – Rock The Casbah
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art of Mix)
Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
