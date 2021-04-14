Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Hello Meteor, BeachesBeaches, X3SR and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Hello Meteor, BeachesBeaches, X3SR and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Green Bee on an Seaside Daisy”, Presidio of San Francisco. (National Park Service, public domain)
Originally aired 11 Apr 2021
6AM Playlist
Gold Panda – Trust
Litche – Voyage (feat. Woodes)
Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Feral Fauna – Tincture (Finding Hope Remix)
Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)
Chrome Sparks – This Revenge Is Calm
Soft Glas – Latency (feat. Stalking Gia)
Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Alaskan Tapes – Memoirs (feat. Nori)
School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)
Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)
Blap Deli – Oh, Calvin
Adamlondon – Maple
Tekvision – Lament
7AM Playlist
Jinsang – Bliss
Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
M-Cubed – Professional
Pixelord – Polygon Fane
SwuM – Fuji.
Oatmello – Hot Boxed
Symbion Project – Requiescat in Pace
Nosaj Thing – How We Do (feat. Kazu Makino)
PVLMS – Phases
M-Cubed – Natural Selection
Symbion Project – Nature Abhors a Vacuum
ll nøthing ll – 損失
IG88 – Fragmentary
Gramofaune – Trails
Resotone – Never the Same
Shepard – Not Bad Enough
Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
8AM Playlist
Teebs – Shells
Jinsang – journey
X3SR – miss u
Shlohmo – Wen Uuu
Shigeto – Miss U
Horizon Fire – Asimov
Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout
Home – Half Moon
Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
BeachesBeaches – Got Feel
Frameworks – Rotations
Tycho – See (feat. Beacon)
9AM Playlist
Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
Monster Rally – Full Sail
Sun Glitters – DDeepptthhlleessss
Le Caire – Selfless
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
Tycho – Glider
IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
Home – On the Way Out
URBVN – Layover (Interlude)
Mvnners – Crush
früit – Yellow Waters
Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
