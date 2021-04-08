Save The Wave Playlist (04.08.21)

7am

Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix)

Secession – Sneakyville

Talking Heads – Life During Wartime (Edge Remix)

The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Here Come Cowboys (12” Remix)

Boney M – Young Free and Single

Electronic – Getting Away With It (Raindance Mix)

Depeche Mode – Get The Balance Right (Edge Remix)

Trans X – Living On Video

Vicious Pink – Take Me Now (Razormaid Remix)

Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock

Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)

Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)

Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

New Order – The Perfect Kiss (12” Version)

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls

8am

Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)

Depeche Mode – People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)

Siouxsie And The Banshees – Happy House (Edge Remix)

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Remix)

Micro Chip League – New York

ABC – How To Be A Zillionaire

Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me

Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)

Vicious Pink – CCCan’t You See (Hot Tracks Mix)

Egyptian Lover – Girls

Kraftwerk – Numbers

Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)

Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper

Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Pump It Up (Edge Remix)

Haircut 100 – Favorite Shirts

OMD – Tesla Girls (Special Remix Version)

Erasure – Oh L’aMour

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com