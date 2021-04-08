Save The Wave Playlist (04.08.21)

7am
Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix)
Secession – Sneakyville
Talking Heads – Life During Wartime (Edge Remix)
The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Here Come Cowboys (12” Remix)
Boney M – Young Free and Single
Electronic – Getting Away With It (Raindance Mix)
Depeche Mode – Get The Balance Right (Edge Remix)
Trans X – Living On Video
Vicious Pink – Take Me Now (Razormaid Remix)
Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock
Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)
Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
New Order – The Perfect Kiss (12” Version)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
8am
Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)
Depeche Mode – People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
Siouxsie And The Banshees – Happy House (Edge Remix)
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Remix)
Micro Chip League – New York
ABC – How To Be A Zillionaire
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me
Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)
Vicious Pink – CCCan’t You See (Hot Tracks Mix)
Egyptian Lover – Girls
Kraftwerk – Numbers
Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper
Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Pump It Up (Edge Remix)
Haircut 100 – Favorite Shirts
OMD – Tesla Girls (Special Remix Version)
Erasure – Oh L’aMour
