Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: American Teleport, Teen Daze, Tom Day and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from American Teleport, Teen Daze, Tom Day and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Lotus Flower Ponds”. A large pond full of Lotus Flower blooms at Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens. National Park Service, public domain.

Originally aired 04 April 2021

6AM Playlist

Moon Boots – The Life Aquatic

Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Frameworks – Kings

Beacon – Escapements

Invention – Sprxng

Kody Kurth – Absent

Iamforest – Relics

Panta Rhei & Gizmo Varillas – Supreme (ft. Sitkah)

Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Maluca – I Couldn’t Leave You

Pines – Calling You

Lushloss – Old Oak

Shallou – Fictions

Bitykradne – Downtown

Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

7AM Playlist

Florida Skyline – Nate’s Hair

Custodian – Her

Bad Snacks – À Bientôt (ft. Lynette Willis)

il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

The Faded – Uncertainties

Beta Betax – New Saturday

Chrome Sparks – Wings

Ark Patrol – That Dark Abyss

Handycat – White Lodge

Shatter Hands – Singlespeed

Mvnners – Crush

Packed Rich – Crane

Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake

8AM Playlist

American Teleport – Southern Sunset

Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)

Tom Day – Valerie

Secede – Leraine

Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)

Takeleave – You

Pacific Coliseum – Home

Swimming TV – Shaman

Edamame – Lungs Full

Emancipator & 9 Theory – Chameleon

X3SR – summerlush

Handycat – White Lodge

Bakradze – An Evening With John

9AM Playlist

Saib – Spring Waltz

The Tin Box – There Is Only Light And The Light Is All

TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations

Pbs’73 – Public Television

firephly – Know What I Need

Xky – Shapes

London Syndrome – Roads

früit – Prism

Frameworks – The Dark

Oldtwig – Backwash

Letherette – Sun Up

PVLMS – Phases