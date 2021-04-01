Save The Wave Playlist (04.01.21)

7am

New Order – Round And Round

The English Beat – Save It For Later

Talking Heads – Girlfriend Is Better

King – Love and Pride (Future Mix)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Fake – Brick

Trans-X – Living On Video

Alphaville – Dance With Me (Dance Mix)

Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)

B-Movie – Nowhere Girl

Ultravox – One Small Day

Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)

Yazoo – Telephone Call

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

A-Ha – Train of Thought

A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)

The Cure – In Between Days (Resurrection Remix)

Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World

8am

Ken Laszlo – Tonight

Peter Schilling – The Different Story

Erasure – Supernature

Information Society – Think

Camouflage – Neighbours

Blancmange – Blind Vision

Depeche Mode – Strangelove

Eurythmics – Missionary Man

Moskwa TV – Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)

Do The Dance – Trance-Dance

Pop Will Eat Itself – Can U Dig It?

Tears for Fears – Change

Until December – Heaven

New Order – Sub-Culture

Yello – I Love You

Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia

Severed Heads – Greater Reward

