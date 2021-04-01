PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (04.01.21)

Drew Bailey
April 1, 2021
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday April 1st, 2021.

7am

New Order – Round And Round
The English Beat – Save It For Later
Talking Heads – Girlfriend Is Better
King – Love and Pride (Future Mix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Fake – Brick
Trans-X – Living On Video
Alphaville – Dance With Me (Dance Mix)
Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)
B-Movie – Nowhere Girl
Ultravox – One Small Day
Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)
Yazoo – Telephone Call
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
A-Ha – Train of Thought
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)
The Cure – In Between Days (Resurrection Remix)
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World

8am

Ken Laszlo – Tonight
Peter Schilling – The Different Story
Erasure – Supernature
Information Society – Think
Camouflage – Neighbours
Blancmange – Blind Vision
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
Eurythmics – Missionary Man
Moskwa TV – Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Do The Dance – Trance-Dance
Pop Will Eat Itself – Can U Dig It?
Tears for Fears – Change
Until December – Heaven
New Order – Sub-Culture
Yello – I Love You
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
Severed Heads – Greater Reward

