C895’s 4th of July BBQ Mix!

Join us this Sunday for C895’s 4​th of July BBQ Mix – Powered by Team Drive@5 and presented by Simple Security Solutions!

Kicking off at noon on Independence Day, spend the day in the mix with our resident Drive at 5 DJs Kryspin, Harmony Soleil, Richard J. Dalton, DJ Creativity, Avery Usita and DJ Martini! Listen on air & online right here from noon-6pm!

Make sure to tell us if you are listening on social media tagging @C895Radio and using the hashtag #C895BBQMix!

Here is the line up:

12pm – Harmony Soleil

1pm – Richard J. Dalton

2pm – DJ Creativity

3pm – DJ Martini

4pm – Kryspin

5pm – Avery Usita