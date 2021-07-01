C89.5 Legitimate NewsFeaturedUncategorized

C895’s 4th of July BBQ Mix!

Harmony Soleil
July 1, 2021
Join us this Sunday for C895’s 4​th of July BBQ Mix – Powered by Team Drive@5 and presented by Simple Security Solutions!

Kicking off at noon on Independence Day, spend the day in the mix with our resident Drive at 5 DJs Kryspin, Harmony Soleil, Richard J. Dalton, DJ Creativity, Avery Usita and DJ Martini! Listen on air & online right here from noon-6pm!

Make sure to tell us if you are listening on social media tagging @C895Radio and using the hashtag #C895BBQMix!

Here is the line up:

12pm – Harmony Soleil
1pm – Richard J. Dalton
2pm – DJ Creativity
3pm – DJ Martini
4pm – Kryspin
5pm – Avery Usita

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

