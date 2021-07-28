Listen To Win!

Listen this week because C895 has your chance to win tickets morning, noon and night!

It all kicks off Thursday 7/29 as Harmony Soleil has your chance to win tickets to Day In * Day Out Fest happening 9/4 and 9/5 featuring Kaytranada, CHVRCHES and more on C895 Anthems starting at noon.

The tickets keep coming Friday morning 7/30, as C895 Mornings with Drew Bailey has your chance to win tickets to see Diplo, Dom Dolla, Walker & Royce, VNSSA and more at the Fisher Pavilion on 8/15!

And if you miss your chance this week, don’t worry! Both Drew and Harmony will have more chances to win your way to both shows on Monday 8/2, Wednesday 8/4 and Friday 8/6 so make sure to keep listening for details and follow C895 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!