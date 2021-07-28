FeaturedTicket Giveaways

Listen To Win!

Harmony Soleil
July 28, 2021
1 min read

Listen this week because C895 has your chance to win tickets morning, noon and night!

It all kicks off Thursday 7/29 as Harmony Soleil has your chance to win tickets to Day In * Day Out Fest happening 9/4 and 9/5 featuring Kaytranada, CHVRCHES and more on C895 Anthems starting at noon.

The tickets keep coming Friday morning 7/30, as C895 Mornings with Drew Bailey has your chance to win tickets to see Diplo, Dom Dolla, Walker & Royce, VNSSA and more at the Fisher Pavilion on 8/15!

And if you miss your chance this week, don’t worry! Both Drew and Harmony will have more chances to win your way to both shows on Monday 8/2, Wednesday 8/4 and Friday 8/6 so make sure to keep listening for details and follow C895 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

C89.5 App
Featured

The C89.5 Mobile App

Listen live anywhere in the world, anytime Pause, rewind, and fast forward the live stream See a real-time playlist Play your favorite shows On Demand Create a custom playlist of “My Shows” Alarm clock and sleep timer Connect with C89.5...

FeaturedMusic

Nocturnal Transmission top 10 of 2020

Nocturnal Transmission wrapped up their final show of the year a big list featuring the biggest trance songs of 2020! If you want to listen to the full show or just check out the full list…we got you! Check out the full list below and if you want to...

App Player

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu