This August on GuestMixWednesday!

We make Wednesdays (in August) look SO GOOD!

Join C895 for the entire month of August at 8pm as #GuestMixWednesday hosts one incredible DJ after another for a full non-stop hour! We are kicking it off this week with Dave Winnel out of Sydney, Australia followed by a pair of LEGENDS! Armin Van Buuren is on the decks 8/11 and Benny Benassi is taking over on 8/18. We are then wrapping up the month with trio PNAU, who are making their GMW debuts!

Make sure to let us know you are listening by tagging @C895Radio across social media as well as the host @harmonysoleil and of course the DJ in the mix!

Catch the show streaming live on our website or smartphone app and don’t forget that you can catch past episodes On Demand for two weeks after they air! Check out the past two mixes from Sonny Fodera and ODD MOB at the On Demand link located here: https://www.c895.org/show/guest-mix-wednesday/