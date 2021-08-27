C895 at Pridefest Labor Day Weekend!

Its been 18 months but we are pulling out our tent, grabbing some of our favorite DJs and hitting the streets! We will be at Seattle Pride Fest on Broadcast on Captiol Hill on both Saturday 9/4 and Sunday 9/5 with DJ Polo of @carnavalmixx, @HarmonySoleil, @RichardJDalton and DJ Martini in the mix from 11-5pm each day!

The C895 booth and DJs will be set up directly across from the entrance/exit to the Link Light Rail Station at Broadway and East John Street! Get ready to celebrate with C895 and your community this Labor Day Weekend and make sure to tag @C895Radio on social media if you come by!

Check out more information about Seattle Pride Fest and find the full schedule of events located here: https://www.seattlepridefest.org/schedule/2021/9/4/pridefest-capitol-hill-is-september-4-5-2021