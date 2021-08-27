FeaturedPride

C895 at Pridefest Labor Day Weekend!

Harmony Soleil
August 27, 2021
1 min read

Its been 18 months but we are pulling out our tent, grabbing some of our favorite DJs and hitting the streets! We will be at Seattle Pride Fest on Broadcast on Captiol Hill on both Saturday 9/4 and Sunday 9/5 with DJ Polo of @carnavalmixx, @HarmonySoleil, @RichardJDalton and DJ Martini in the mix from 11-5pm each day!

The C895 booth and DJs will be set up directly across from the entrance/exit to the Link Light Rail Station at Broadway and East John Street! Get ready to celebrate with C895 and your community this Labor Day Weekend and make sure to tag @C895Radio on social media if you come by!

Check out more information about Seattle Pride Fest and find the full schedule of events located here: https://www.seattlepridefest.org/schedule/2021/9/4/pridefest-capitol-hill-is-september-4-5-2021

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

FeaturedMusic

This August on GuestMixWednesday!

We make Wednesdays (in August) look SO GOOD! Join C895 for the entire month of August at 8pm as #GuestMixWednesday hosts one incredible DJ after another for a full non-stop hour! We are kicking it off this week with Dave Winnel out of Sydney...

FeaturedTicket Giveaways

Listen To Win!

Listen this week because C895 has your chance to win tickets morning, noon and night! It all kicks off Thursday 7/29 as Harmony Soleil has your chance to win tickets to Day In * Day Out Fest happening 9/4 and 9/5 featuring Kaytranada, CHVRCHES and...

App Player

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu