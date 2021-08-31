This September on GuestMix Wednesday!

We make all five Wednesdays in September look SO GOOD!

Join C895 for the entire month of September at 8pm as #GuestMixWednesday hosts one incredible DJ after another for a full non-stop hour!

We are kicking it off this week with the return of our super cool pals, Sofi Tukker, followed up by the GuestMix Wednesday ~ debut ~ of KC Lights on 9/08. Anabel Englund will be back on the GMW decks for the first time in 4 months on 9/15 and then PNAU are back for the second month in a row to celebrate their new remix single with Dua Lipa and Elton John on 9/22! And to wrap up the month with that bonus Wednesday we have the mysterious (and totally anonymous) DJ collective Rain Radio making their debut on the show!

Make sure to let us know you are listening by tagging @C895Radio across social media as well as the host @harmonysoleil and of course the DJ in the mix!

Catch the show streaming live on our website or smartphone app and don’t forget that you can catch past episodes On Demand for two weeks after they air! Check out the past two mixes from Benny Benassi and PNAU at the On Demand link located here: https://www.c895.org/show/guest-mix-wednesday/