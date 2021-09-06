September is Suicide Awareness month and this month we are talking candidly with Michael Ovalle, a post doctorate at Seattle Children’s as a part of our continuing series about de-stigmatizing mental health. Dr. Ovalle responds to questions and concerns from students at Nathan Hale High School.

Listen to the entire episode embedded below (or located at this link: https://soundcloud.com/c895radio/coping-101-suicide-prevention?in=c895radio/sets/coping-101).

For more detailed information and resources about suicide prevention, check out the full Coping 101 page at https://www.c895.org/coping101/coping-101-suicide/

We’re ALL feeling the past year, and there are ways to cope. Explore the evolving resources on topics such as LGBTQ+ mental health, anxiety, depression and more hosted at c895.org/coping101