Coping 101 – Suicide Prevention

Harmony Soleil
September 6, 2021
September is Suicide Awareness month and this month we are talking candidly with Michael Ovalle, a post doctorate at Seattle Children’s as a part of our continuing series about de-stigmatizing mental health. Dr. Ovalle responds to questions and concerns from students at Nathan Hale High School.

Listen to the entire episode embedded below (or located at this link: https://soundcloud.com/c895radio/coping-101-suicide-prevention?in=c895radio/sets/coping-101).

For more detailed information and resources about suicide prevention, check out the full Coping 101 page at https://www.c895.org/coping101/coping-101-suicide/

We’re ALL feeling the past year, and there are ways to cope. Explore the evolving resources on topics such as LGBTQ+ mental health, anxiety, depression and more hosted at c895.org/coping101

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

