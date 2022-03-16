PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Test Spin Playlist March 12, 2022

March 16, 2022
—Test Spin Playlist for March 12th 2022—

Kah-Lo – Drag Me Out
Dark Heart & DallasK – Time
Clear Six, EMIAH – Over You
Monocule & Tim Van Werd  – On My Mind
Amidy – Ever Known
Duvall ft. Sam Gray – Good Feeling
Kx5 ft. Hayla – Escape
Sigma ft. Taet – Can’t Get Enough (GATTÜSO Remix)
Thomas Gold, Jex, Hugo Cantarra – Wasted
Shiah Maisel ft. Afrojack – Really Love You
Rony Rex & Alisky ft. Madge – Alligator
LUM!X ft. Pia Maria – Halo
The Chainsmokers – High (Don Diablo Remix)
LP Giobbi X Bklava – Sinner
HUTS – Kill My Lonely
SNBRN, Discrete, Tudor – When We’re Awake
Alison Wonderland – New Day
Armin van Buuren & R3HAB ft. Simon Ward – Love We Lost
Jimi Somewhere – The World (camoufly Remix)

IG: @c895radio / @gabe_mines | Saturday @ 7pm PT/Monday @ 11pm PT

Did you miss Test Spin, or want to hear it again?  You can listen to this show on your schedule, up to 14 days after it aired on C89.5.

Just use C895 On Demand or the C89.5 App

