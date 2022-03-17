Save The Wave Playlist (03.17.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed

Depeche Mode – Get The Balance Right (Combination Mix)

Kraftwerk – Telephone Call

Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name Hot Tracks Mix)

Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way

Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)

Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix)

New Order – Regret (Edge Remix)

Talk Talk – It’s My Life

B-52’s – Summer Of Love

Yello – Oh Yeah!

Erasure – Breath Of Life (Elixir Mix)

OMD – We Love You

Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila

8am

Baltamora – Tarzan Boy (Hot Tracks Remix)

Erasure – Sometimes (Edge Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Two Divided by Zero

Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker

David Bowie – Let’s Dance (Ben Liebrand Remix)

Dead or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Hot Pants Mix)

Disco Deutschland (aka Westbam) – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)

Information Society – Think

New Order – True Faith (12” Remix)

ABC – How To Be A Zillionaire

Culture Club – Miss Me Blind

The Psychedelic Furs – Ghost In You

Thompson Twins – We Are Detective (More Clues Remix)

The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)

Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix by Rob Harvey)

Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)

Gary Numan – Cars (Extended Remix 1979)

