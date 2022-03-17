PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (03.17.22)

Drew Bailey
March 17, 2022
2 min read
Retro records and guitars

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, March 17th, 2022.

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed
Depeche Mode – Get The Balance Right (Combination Mix)
Kraftwerk – Telephone Call
Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name Hot Tracks Mix)
Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix)
New Order – Regret (Edge Remix)
Talk Talk – It’s My Life
B-52’s – Summer Of Love
Yello – Oh Yeah!
Erasure – Breath Of Life (Elixir Mix)
OMD – We Love You
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila

8am

Baltamora – Tarzan Boy (Hot Tracks Remix)
Erasure – Sometimes (Edge Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Two Divided by Zero
Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker
David Bowie – Let’s Dance (Ben Liebrand Remix)
Dead or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Hot Pants Mix)
Disco Deutschland (aka Westbam) – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
Information Society – Think
New Order – True Faith (12” Remix)
ABC – How To Be A Zillionaire
Culture Club – Miss Me Blind
The Psychedelic Furs – Ghost In You
Thompson Twins – We Are Detective (More Clues Remix)
The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix by Rob Harvey)
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
Gary Numan – Cars (Extended Remix 1979)

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Bassment SelectFeaturedPowermixSpecialty Shows

New Friday Nights!

Changes are coming to your C895 Friday Night! Starting February 25th, C895’s longest running mix show, Powermix is joining our Friday night lineup! After the Weekend Windup, Randy Schlager will be in the mix for two big hours of dance club music! At...

Save the Wave non-stop web stream
Club 895
Pet Membership
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu