Powermix Playlist for March 18, 2022

DJ Randy Schlager in the mix Friday nights at 8PM for Powermix!

Hour 1, 8PM:

DANCE FOR ME – KID MASSIVE

SHE WOLF – SHAKIRA

PAPARAZZI – LADY GAGA

I WANT TO KNOW WHAT LOVE IS – MARIAH CAREY

PHYSICAL – DUA LIPA

HIGH – THE CHAINSMOKERS

WHEN I’M GONE – ALESSO & KATY PERRY

LET ME LOVE YOU – CALVO

BETTER DAYS – NEIKED & MAE MULLER F. POLO G

NATURALLY – SELENA GOMEZ & THE SCENE

AMERICAN LIFE – MADONNA

DO IT TO IT – ACRAZE, CHERISH

LA VECINA – ROBBIE RIVERA & DAVID TORT F. LYON MONSTER

PUMP UP THE JAM – BODYBANGERS

Hour 2, 9PM:

SHUT UP AND DANCE – WALK THE MOON

EVACUATE THE DANCEFLOOR – CASCADA

WHAT IS LOVE – HADDAWAY

DJ GOT US FALLIN’ IN LOVE – USHER F. PITBULL

SEE YOU AGAIN – MILEY CYRUS

BAD ROMANCE (SCHLAGERMIX) – LADY GAGA

DANCING ON THE BEACH – SUPERMODELS

WORK WORK – BRITNEY SPEARS

DON’T YOU WORRY CHILD – SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA

WITH EVERY HEARTBEAT – ROBYN

ASTRONAUT IN THE OCEAN x SANDSTORM – LONE WOLF/DARUDE/H.FONG

BLOW MY MIND – TWOLOUD

THE NIGHT TRAIN – ANDREY EXX & D’VISION

EVERYBODY LOVES A CARNIVAL – FATBOY SLIM

HANDS TOGETHER (CHANGE) – CRAZIBIA & DJ WADY

BINGO BANGO – BASEMENT JAXX

