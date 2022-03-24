Save The Wave Playlist (03.24.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

The Human League – Open Your Heart (DJ Beats)

Culture Club – Church of The Poison Mind

Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix)

New Order – Round and Round

Falco – Vienna Calling (The Metternich Arrival-Mix)

Stop – Wake Up (Hot Classics Remix)

Depeche Mode – It’s Called A Heart (Razormaid Remix)

Duran Duran – Girls On Film (Night Version)

Yello – Oh Yeah (Remastered 2005)

Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Bella

Bronski Beat & Marc Almond – I Feel Love

The Cure – In Between Days (Resurrection Remix)

A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)

Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes

Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)

Soft Cell – Tainted Love (2xs Remix)

8am

Big Audio Dynamite – Rush

The Charlatans UK – Weirdo (Edge Remix)

Cube – Love’s Taboo

Ken Laszlo – Tonight

Bananarama – I Heard A Rumour

Erasure – Stop!

ABC – Vanity Kills

Duran Duran – Is There Something I Should Know

Ēbn-Ōzn – AEIOU Sometimes Y

Pet Shop Boys – Heart

Hithouse – Move Your Feet To The Rhythm Of The Beat (Party Mix)

Nina Hagen – Universal Radio

Depeche Mode – Strangelove

The Nails – Let It All Hang Out

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat

New Order – Everything’s Gone Green

Divine – I’m So Beautiful

Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like Record)

