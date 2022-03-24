PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (03.24.22)

Drew Bailey
March 24, 2022
SM58 Microphone

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, March 24th, 2022.

7am

The Human League – Open Your Heart (DJ Beats)
Culture Club – Church of The Poison Mind
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix)
New Order – Round and Round
Falco – Vienna Calling (The Metternich Arrival-Mix)
Stop – Wake Up (Hot Classics Remix)
Depeche Mode – It’s Called A Heart (Razormaid Remix)
Duran Duran – Girls On Film (Night Version)
Yello – Oh Yeah (Remastered 2005)
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Bella
Bronski Beat & Marc Almond – I Feel Love
The Cure – In Between Days (Resurrection Remix)
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)
Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes
Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)
Soft Cell – Tainted Love (2xs Remix)

8am

Big Audio Dynamite – Rush
The Charlatans UK – Weirdo (Edge Remix)
Cube – Love’s Taboo
Ken Laszlo – Tonight
Bananarama – I Heard A Rumour
Erasure – Stop!
ABC – Vanity Kills
Duran Duran – Is There Something I Should Know
Ēbn-Ōzn – AEIOU Sometimes Y
Pet Shop Boys – Heart
Hithouse – Move Your Feet To The Rhythm Of The Beat (Party Mix)
Nina Hagen – Universal Radio
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
The Nails – Let It All Hang Out
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat
New Order – Everything’s Gone Green
Divine – I’m So Beautiful
Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like Record)

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

