Powermix Playlist March 25, 2022

The following songs were played by Randy Schlager on Powermix on March 25, 2022.

Hour 1, 8PM:

TROMPETA – WILLY WILLIAM

BEG FOR YOU – CHARLI XCX F. RINA SAWAYAMA

CAN’T STAY AWAY – DARIN

EVERY DAY & NIGHT – KEITH MAC

SWISH SWISH – KATY PERRY

CLOUD 9 – JAMIROQUAI

LET ME LOVE YOU – CALVO

SELF CONTROL – KENDRA ERIKA

ON THE FLOOR – JENNIFER LOPEZ/PITBUL

CALABRIA – ENUR F. NATASJA

VOGUE – MADONNA

LIGHT SWITCH – CHARLIE PUTH

RESCUE ME – DJ D-SOL F. ALEX NEWELL

FASCINATED – COMPANY B

NEED TO KNOW – KOSCA

Hour 2, 9PM:

DO IT 2 NITE – ROCKEFELLER

SONG 2 – SGT SLICK, ALEX GEWER

BLINDED BY THE LIGHT – LUCA DEBONAIRE

LONG TRAIN – DOOBIE BROS

HEY NOW – LONDON GRAMMAR

BEAUTIFUL NOW – ZEDD F. JON BELLION

I TOOK A PILL IN IBIZA [CLEAN] – MIKE POSNER

IT’S A KILLER – FISHER & SHERMANOLOGY

CLICK – TUJAMO

Astronaut In The Ocean x Sandstorm vs What’s The Move – LONE WOLF/DARUDE/H.FONG

BLOW MY SANDSTORM – TWOLOUD

COMMOTION – VINTAGE CULTURE x MAXI JAZZ

CLUB ADDICT – Cat Dealers, FTampa & Spankox

WOUNDED – FERRY CORSTEN & MORGAN PAGE

WITH EVERY HEARTBEAT – ROBYN

EVERY DAY EVERY NIGHT – MAURO PICOTTO

