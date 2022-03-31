PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (03.31.22)

Drew Bailey
March 31, 2022
Duran Duran in 2005

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, March 31st, 2022.

7 am

Nina Hagen – New York / N.Y. (N.Y. Transformer Mix)
Howard Jones – What Is Love? (12” Version)
Tears for Fears – Shout (US Remix)
Depeche Mode – Love In Itself
‘Til Tuesday – Voices Carry
Ofra Haza – Ya Ba Ye (Get Yer Ya Ba’s Out Mix)
Murray Head – One Night in Bangkok (Hot Tracks Edit)
Duran Duran – Notorious (Edge Remix)
Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Crazy
Art of Noise – Close (To The Edit)
Art of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) (Edge Remix)
Art of Noise – Legs (Inside Keg Mix)
Art of Noise ft. Max Headroom – Paranoimia
Tears for Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World
When In Rome – The Promise (Covenant Mix)
OMD – So In Love

8 am

Animotion – Obsession (Remix Version)
S-50 – Input (12” Remix)
Depeche Mode – People Are People
Wham – Young Guns (Go For It) (Select Mix)
Falco – Der Kommissar
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Two Divided By Zero
Book of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes)
Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (Edge Remix)
ABC – How To Be A Millionaire
Freestyle – It’s Automatic
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Soft Cell – Say Hello, Wave Goodbye (Almighty Remix)
The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)

