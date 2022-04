Powermix Playlist 1 Apr. 2022

Hour 1, 8PM:

CASTLES IN THE SKY – KOSCA

ADORE YOU – HARRY STYLES

IS THIS LOVE – BLOCK & CROWN

SUPER STAR – JAMELIA

OUT OUT [CLEAN] – CHARLI XCX, JAX JONES, JOEL CORRY, SAWEETIE

PEOPLE – KUNGS & THE KNOCKS

TYPICAL LOVE – NIIKO X SWAE

CAN’T STOP LOVING YOU – M-22

SHIVERS – ED SHEERAN

WHEREVER YOU GO – ALOK F. JOHN MARTIN

2002 – ANNE-MARIE

MEMORIES – MAROON 5

YOU FOR ME – SIGALA & RITA ORA

POKER FACE – LADY GAGA

CALL ME – DISCO GURLS

GIVE ME EVERYTHING – PITBULL F. NE-YO & AFROJACK & NAYER

CLOSE TO YOU – CALVIN HARRIS

Hour 2, 9PM:

BABY – CHARLI XCX

CAN’T REMEMBER TO FORGET YOU – SHAKIRA

DON’T YOU WORRY CHILD – SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA

YOU MAKE ME – AVICII

L’AMOUR TOUJOURS – DZEKO & TORRES F. DELANEY JANE

MADONNA – HUGEL, LOVRA

NASTY – DUCK SAUCE

DOPAMINE – DISCO FRIES

ROCKET – GOLDFRAPP

ROBOTS – KATE RYAN

ROMANI – KRYDER F. STEVE ANGELO

WIDE AWAKE – WH0 F. JOE KILLINGTON

BEAM ME UP – CAZZETTE

Did you miss Powermix, or want to hear it again? You can listen to this show on your schedule, up to 14 days after it aired.

Just use C895 On Demand or the C89.5 App