Zoom Zoom Zoom Zoom (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton, Iteration Unknown
August 26, 2022
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
08/26/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Zoom Zoom Zoom Zoom” – Kommander Kim and D-Nyce from The Vengaboys

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Tiesto, KSHMR & Vassy – Secrets
–> LIGHTRAY
Melakai vs. Steve Aoki – Boomless (Lightray Mashup)
3LAU & Heather Bright vs. Pierce Fulton – How You Kuaga Me (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Enrique Iglesias – Subeme La Radio – Robbie Rivera’s Club Mix
Scooter – Bora Bora Bora
Britney – Ohh La La
–> LIGHTRAY
Diana Ross vs. Arty – Together We Are Coming Out (Lightray Mashup)
Justin Timberlake & Timbaland vs. Hoxton Whores – Sexy Devil (Lightray Clean Mashup)
–> RJD
David Guetta, Cedric Gervais & Chris Willis – Would I Lie To You – Club Mix
Martin Garrix & MOTi – Virus (How About Now)
Vengaboys – 2 Brazil! (Extended Hit Radio)

