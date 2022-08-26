Zoom Zoom Zoom Zoom (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

08/26/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“Zoom Zoom Zoom Zoom” – Kommander Kim and D-Nyce from The Vengaboys

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Graphics by Harmony.

Tiesto, KSHMR & Vassy – Secrets

–> LIGHTRAY

Melakai vs. Steve Aoki – Boomless (Lightray Mashup)

3LAU & Heather Bright vs. Pierce Fulton – How You Kuaga Me (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Enrique Iglesias – Subeme La Radio – Robbie Rivera’s Club Mix

Scooter – Bora Bora Bora

Britney – Ohh La La

–> LIGHTRAY

Diana Ross vs. Arty – Together We Are Coming Out (Lightray Mashup)

Justin Timberlake & Timbaland vs. Hoxton Whores – Sexy Devil (Lightray Clean Mashup)

–> RJD

David Guetta, Cedric Gervais & Chris Willis – Would I Lie To You – Club Mix

Martin Garrix & MOTi – Virus (How About Now)

Vengaboys – 2 Brazil! (Extended Hit Radio)