I’m a courtside killer queen (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

08/19/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“I’m a courtside killer queen” – Katy Perrt

Katy Perry – Swish Swish [Clean] (feat. Nicki Minaj)

–> LIGHTRAY

Alesso ft. Roy English vs Kylie Minogue – Get Outta My Cool (Lightray MixMash)

Basement Jaxx vs. Gabriel& Dresden – Never Say Arcadia (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Steve Aoki, Ummet Ozcan & Dzeko – Popcorn – GATTUSO Mix

Cedric Gervais & Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better – Extended Mix

Miley Cyrus – Like a Prayer (Dirty Disco Mainroom Remix)

–> LIGHTRAY

Charli XCX vs. Knife Party – Break The Rules Again (Lightray Mashup c89 Clean Version)

Lady Gaga vs. Ecotek & James Egbert – Night Monster (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Demi Levato – Heart Attack – Alias Remix

Selena Gomez – Slow Down – Jason Nevins RmX

Inner City f. Katy B – Good Life