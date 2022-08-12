I owe you some money (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

08/12/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“I owe you some money” – Martina from Galantis’s PBJ

Galantis – Peanut Butter Jelly

–> LIGHTRAY

Katy Perry vs. Lady Gaga – Fire-azzi (Lightray Mashup)

Gabriel & Dresden and Molly Bancroft vs. Merk & Kremont vs. Amersy – Tracking My Charger Down (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Sia – Move Your Body (Alan Walker Remix)

Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time – NERVO Club Remix

Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars

–> LIGHTRAY

Alex Clare vs. Elevic – Too Deep (Lightray Mashup)

Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All I Need (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Alesso f. Tove Lo – Heroes (We Could Be)

Deorro – Bailar feat. Elvis Crespo-Extended_Mix

Cash Cash f. Bebe Rexha – Take Me Home