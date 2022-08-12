I owe you some money (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
08/12/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“I owe you some money” – Martina from Galantis’s PBJ
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Graphics by Harmony.
Galantis – Peanut Butter Jelly
–> LIGHTRAY
Katy Perry vs. Lady Gaga – Fire-azzi (Lightray Mashup)
Gabriel & Dresden and Molly Bancroft vs. Merk & Kremont vs. Amersy – Tracking My Charger Down (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Sia – Move Your Body (Alan Walker Remix)
Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time – NERVO Club Remix
Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars
–> LIGHTRAY
Alex Clare vs. Elevic – Too Deep (Lightray Mashup)
Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All I Need (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Alesso f. Tove Lo – Heroes (We Could Be)
Deorro – Bailar feat. Elvis Crespo-Extended_Mix
Cash Cash f. Bebe Rexha – Take Me Home
