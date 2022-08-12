DAF

I owe you some money (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton, elevating mediocre to mediocre mediocre
August 12, 2022
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
08/12/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“I owe you some money” – Martina from Galantis’s PBJ

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Galantis – Peanut Butter Jelly
–> LIGHTRAY
Katy Perry vs. Lady Gaga – Fire-azzi (Lightray Mashup)
Gabriel & Dresden and Molly Bancroft vs. Merk & Kremont vs. Amersy – Tracking My Charger Down (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Sia – Move Your Body (Alan Walker Remix)
Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time – NERVO Club Remix
Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars
–> LIGHTRAY
Alex Clare vs. Elevic – Too Deep (Lightray Mashup)
Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All I Need (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Alesso f. Tove Lo – Heroes (We Could Be)
Deorro – Bailar feat. Elvis Crespo-Extended_Mix
Cash Cash f. Bebe Rexha – Take Me Home

mediocre mediocre > the best mediocre

