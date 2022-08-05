Baby there’s a price to pay (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
08/05/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Quote of the week:
“Baby there’s a price to pay” – Christina Aguilera
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Graphics by Harmony.
Morgan Page feat The Outfield – Your Love
–> LIGHTRAY
Viiq vs. Tiesto & Wolfgang Gartner – I Will Be Heartless (Lightray Mashup)
Christina Aguilera vs. Kaskade – Don_t Hold Your Genie In A Bottle (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Calvin Harris – Summer
Rihanna & David Guetta – Right Now
Galantis – No Money – Dillon Francis Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Moon_s Girl vs. Dua Lipa – Physical Material World (Lightray Mashup)
Rick Astley vs. Icona Pop – Never Gonna Love It (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Sak Noel, DJ Kuba & Neitan f. Mayra Veronica – No Boyfriend (Clean)
Netta – Toy (Sagi Kariv Remix)
Tears For Fears – Shout – Beatchugger’s Remix
