Baby there’s a price to pay (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

08/05/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“Baby there’s a price to pay” – Christina Aguilera

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Morgan Page feat The Outfield – Your Love

–> LIGHTRAY

Viiq vs. Tiesto & Wolfgang Gartner – I Will Be Heartless (Lightray Mashup)

Christina Aguilera vs. Kaskade – Don_t Hold Your Genie In A Bottle (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Calvin Harris – Summer

Rihanna & David Guetta – Right Now

Galantis – No Money – Dillon Francis Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Moon_s Girl vs. Dua Lipa – Physical Material World (Lightray Mashup)

Rick Astley vs. Icona Pop – Never Gonna Love It (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Sak Noel, DJ Kuba & Neitan f. Mayra Veronica – No Boyfriend (Clean)

Netta – Toy (Sagi Kariv Remix)

Tears For Fears – Shout – Beatchugger’s Remix