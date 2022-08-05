DAF

Baby there’s a price to pay (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton, elevating mediocre to mediocre mediocre
August 5, 2022
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
08/05/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Baby there’s a price to pay” – Christina Aguilera

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Morgan Page feat The Outfield – Your Love
–> LIGHTRAY
Viiq vs. Tiesto & Wolfgang Gartner – I Will Be Heartless (Lightray Mashup)
Christina Aguilera vs. Kaskade – Don_t Hold Your Genie In A Bottle (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Calvin Harris – Summer
Rihanna & David Guetta – Right Now
Galantis – No Money – Dillon Francis Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Moon_s Girl vs. Dua Lipa – Physical Material World (Lightray Mashup)
Rick Astley vs. Icona Pop – Never Gonna Love It (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Sak Noel, DJ Kuba & Neitan f. Mayra Veronica – No Boyfriend (Clean)
Netta – Toy (Sagi Kariv Remix)
Tears For Fears – Shout – Beatchugger’s Remix

Richard J Dalton, elevating mediocre to mediocre mediocre

mediocre mediocre > the best mediocre

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Pet Membership
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu