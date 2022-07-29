(Encore) Still fight and I don’t know why (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

William picked tonight’s episode, we were short one mix for July! Hope you enjoyyyyyy!!!
Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
05/13/22 (rebroadcast 07/29/2022) – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“Still fight and I don’t know why” – Foxes
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Graphics by Harmony.
Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars
–> LIGHTRAY
Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All I Need (Lightray Mashup)
Alesso ft. Roy English vs Kylie Minogue – Get Outta My Cool (Lightray MixMash)
–> RJD
David Guetta, Cedric Gervais & Chris Willis – Would I Lie To You – Club Mix
Deorro – Bailar feat. Elvis Crespo-Extended_Mix
Vengaboys – 2 Brazil! (Extended Hit Radio)
–> LIGHTRAY
Basement Jaxx vs. Gabriel& Dresden – Never Say Arcadia (Lightray Mashup)
Charli XCX vs. Knife Party – Break The Rules Again (Lightray Mashup c89 Clean Version)
–> RJD
W&W – The One – Extended Mix
Zedd & Foxes – Clarity
Paramore – Ain’t It Fun – Smash Mode Extended
Add comment