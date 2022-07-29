(Encore) Still fight and I don’t know why (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

William picked tonight’s episode, we were short one mix for July! Hope you enjoyyyyyy!!!

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

05/13/22 (rebroadcast 07/29/2022) – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“Still fight and I don’t know why” – Foxes

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars

–> LIGHTRAY

Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All I Need (Lightray Mashup)

Alesso ft. Roy English vs Kylie Minogue – Get Outta My Cool (Lightray MixMash)

–> RJD

David Guetta, Cedric Gervais & Chris Willis – Would I Lie To You – Club Mix

Deorro – Bailar feat. Elvis Crespo-Extended_Mix

Vengaboys – 2 Brazil! (Extended Hit Radio)

–> LIGHTRAY

Basement Jaxx vs. Gabriel& Dresden – Never Say Arcadia (Lightray Mashup)

Charli XCX vs. Knife Party – Break The Rules Again (Lightray Mashup c89 Clean Version)

–> RJD

W&W – The One – Extended Mix

Zedd & Foxes – Clarity

Paramore – Ain’t It Fun – Smash Mode Extended