DAF

Dancing through the fire (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

July 22, 2022
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
07/22/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Dancing through the fire” – Katy Perry
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Katy Perry – Roar – Cazzette Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Ellie Goulding vs. Medina vs. DeadMau5 – You And I Outside (Lightray Mashup)
Miley Cyrus vs. Syn Cole – Wrecking Miami (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Daft Punk – Get Lucky – Dark Intensity RmX
Chain Smokers – Hashtag Selfie
Britney – Work Work
–> LIGHTRAY
Kaskade vs. Tiesto – Atmospheric Flight (Lightray Mashup)
Adele vs. Dirty Vegas – Rumours Go By (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Ariana Grande f. Zedd – Break Free
99 Souls ft Destiny’s Child & Brandy – The Girl Is Mine featuring Destiny’s Child & Brandy [Club Mix] Barbara Tucker & The Cube Guys – I Wanna Dance With Somebody

