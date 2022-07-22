Dancing through the fire (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

07/22/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“Dancing through the fire” – Katy Perry

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Graphics by Harmony.

Katy Perry – Roar – Cazzette Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Ellie Goulding vs. Medina vs. DeadMau5 – You And I Outside (Lightray Mashup)

Miley Cyrus vs. Syn Cole – Wrecking Miami (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Daft Punk – Get Lucky – Dark Intensity RmX

Chain Smokers – Hashtag Selfie

Britney – Work Work

–> LIGHTRAY

Kaskade vs. Tiesto – Atmospheric Flight (Lightray Mashup)

Adele vs. Dirty Vegas – Rumours Go By (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Ariana Grande f. Zedd – Break Free

99 Souls ft Destiny’s Child & Brandy – The Girl Is Mine featuring Destiny’s Child & Brandy [Club Mix] Barbara Tucker & The Cube Guys – I Wanna Dance With Somebody