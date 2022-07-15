Trying to get Friday out of my head (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

07/15/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“Tryin to get Friday out of my head” – Rebecca Black

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Graphics by Harmony.

Rebecca Black & Dave Days – Saturday

–> LIGHTRAY

Whitney Houston vs. Avicii _ Cahill – Penguins Will Know (Lightray Mashup)

Sofi Tukker vs. Deadmau5 – Sofi Needs A Best Friend (Lightray Clean Mashup)

–> RJD

Vengaboys – Hot Hot Hot

Mary Lambert – Secrets – Danny Verde Remix

Ellie Goulding – Burn – Tiesto Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

LMFAO vs. Scooter – Shake That Anthem (Lightray Mashup)

Lady Gaga vs. B&G Project – Don’t Stop Dancin’ (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)

–> RJD

Carly Rae Jepsen – Now That I Found You

Bingo Players – 1000 Years

Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme