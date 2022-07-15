Trying to get Friday out of my head (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
07/15/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Quote of the week:
“Tryin to get Friday out of my head” – Rebecca Black
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Rebecca Black & Dave Days – Saturday
–> LIGHTRAY
Whitney Houston vs. Avicii _ Cahill – Penguins Will Know (Lightray Mashup)
Sofi Tukker vs. Deadmau5 – Sofi Needs A Best Friend (Lightray Clean Mashup)
–> RJD
Vengaboys – Hot Hot Hot
Mary Lambert – Secrets – Danny Verde Remix
Ellie Goulding – Burn – Tiesto Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
LMFAO vs. Scooter – Shake That Anthem (Lightray Mashup)
Lady Gaga vs. B&G Project – Don’t Stop Dancin’ (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
–> RJD
Carly Rae Jepsen – Now That I Found You
Bingo Players – 1000 Years
Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme
