DAF

Trying to get Friday out of my head (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton hasn't been cool since that time Kate Bush had a comeback.
July 15, 2022
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
07/15/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Tryin to get Friday out of my head” – Rebecca Black
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Rebecca Black & Dave Days – Saturday
–> LIGHTRAY
Whitney Houston vs. Avicii _ Cahill – Penguins Will Know (Lightray Mashup)
Sofi Tukker vs. Deadmau5 – Sofi Needs A Best Friend (Lightray Clean Mashup)
–> RJD
Vengaboys – Hot Hot Hot
Mary Lambert – Secrets – Danny Verde Remix
Ellie Goulding – Burn – Tiesto Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
LMFAO vs. Scooter – Shake That Anthem (Lightray Mashup)
Lady Gaga vs. B&G Project – Don’t Stop Dancin’ (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
–> RJD
Carly Rae Jepsen – Now That I Found You
Bingo Players – 1000 Years
Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme

Richard J Dalton hasn't been cool since that time Kate Bush had a comeback.

Let me steal this moment from you now.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Pet Membership
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu