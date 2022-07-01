My feelings can’t describe it (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

07/01/22

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“My feelings can’t describe it” – Cece Penniston

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Martin Solveig & The Cataracs ft Kyle – Hey Now – Extended

–> LIGHTRAY

Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)

Gwen Stefani vs. Fedde Le Grand – Let Me Hollaback (Lightray Clean Mashup)

–> RJD

When In Rome – The Promise – Koishii & Hush Mix

Richard Vission vs Luciana – Primitive

Powermitten – Banana Phone Light

–> LIGHTRAY

Ellie Goulding vs Porter Robinson – The WildLights (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)

Billie Eilish vs. Oliver Heldens – Bad Gecko (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Kesha – Raising Hell – Justin Caruso Mix (Clean)

J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente – Alesso Remix

AronChupa – I’m An Albatraoz – (Clean)