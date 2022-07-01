DAF

My feelings can’t describe it (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton hasn't been cool since that time Kate Bush had a comeback.
July 1, 2022
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
07/01/22

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“My feelings can’t describe it” – Cece Penniston
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Martin Solveig & The Cataracs ft Kyle – Hey Now – Extended
–> LIGHTRAY
Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)
Gwen Stefani vs. Fedde Le Grand – Let Me Hollaback (Lightray Clean Mashup)
–> RJD
When In Rome – The Promise – Koishii & Hush Mix
Richard Vission vs Luciana – Primitive
Powermitten – Banana Phone Light
–> LIGHTRAY
Ellie Goulding vs Porter Robinson – The WildLights (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
Billie Eilish vs. Oliver Heldens – Bad Gecko (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Kesha – Raising Hell – Justin Caruso Mix (Clean)
J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente – Alesso Remix
AronChupa – I’m An Albatraoz – (Clean)

Richard J Dalton hasn't been cool since that time Kate Bush had a comeback.

Let me steal this moment from you now.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Pet Membership
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu