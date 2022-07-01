My feelings can’t describe it (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
07/01/22
“My feelings can’t describe it” – Cece Penniston
Martin Solveig & The Cataracs ft Kyle – Hey Now – Extended
–> LIGHTRAY
Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)
Gwen Stefani vs. Fedde Le Grand – Let Me Hollaback (Lightray Clean Mashup)
–> RJD
When In Rome – The Promise – Koishii & Hush Mix
Richard Vission vs Luciana – Primitive
Powermitten – Banana Phone Light
–> LIGHTRAY
Ellie Goulding vs Porter Robinson – The WildLights (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
Billie Eilish vs. Oliver Heldens – Bad Gecko (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Kesha – Raising Hell – Justin Caruso Mix (Clean)
J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente – Alesso Remix
AronChupa – I’m An Albatraoz – (Clean)
