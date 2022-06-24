A lifetime I prayed (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
06/24/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“A lifetime I prayed” – Army of Lovers
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Graphics by Harmony.
Calvin Harris f. Ayah Marar – Thinking About You – Laidback Luke Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Shakira vs. Sak Noel – Whenever The Heck (Lightray Clean Mashup)
Bingo Players _ Far East Movement vs. Sam _ The Womp – Bom Bom Rattle Rattle (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Avicii – Wake Me Up – Extended
Ace Of Bass – Beautiful Life – Mike Ross Definitive Club Mix
Yaz – Don’t Go (Todd Terry Mix)
–> LIGHTRAY
Usher vs. Chicane _ Ferry Corsten – Without A Thousand Suns (I’m So Blind) (Lightray Mashup)
Janet Jackson vs. DMNDS _ Fallen Roses – What Have You Done For Calabria (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Cascada – Everytime We Touch – Hardwell & Maurice West Remix
Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil-Yachty – It Takes Two
Army of Lovers – Crucified – SF Reconstruction Mix
