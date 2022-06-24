A lifetime I prayed (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

06/24/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“A lifetime I prayed” – Army of Lovers

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Calvin Harris f. Ayah Marar – Thinking About You – Laidback Luke Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Shakira vs. Sak Noel – Whenever The Heck (Lightray Clean Mashup)

Bingo Players _ Far East Movement vs. Sam _ The Womp – Bom Bom Rattle Rattle (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Avicii – Wake Me Up – Extended

Ace Of Bass – Beautiful Life – Mike Ross Definitive Club Mix

Yaz – Don’t Go (Todd Terry Mix)

–> LIGHTRAY

Usher vs. Chicane _ Ferry Corsten – Without A Thousand Suns (I’m So Blind) (Lightray Mashup)

Janet Jackson vs. DMNDS _ Fallen Roses – What Have You Done For Calabria (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Cascada – Everytime We Touch – Hardwell & Maurice West Remix

Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil-Yachty – It Takes Two

Army of Lovers – Crucified – SF Reconstruction Mix