You’ve built a love but that love falls apart (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
06/17/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Quote of the week:
“You’ve built a love but that love falls apart” – DHT (and Roxette)
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Graphics by Harmony.
Paramore – Still Into You – Riddler Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Britney Spears vs. Madeon – Keep on Shuriken (Lightray Mashup Edit)
Charlie XCX vs. New Order – Good Mondays (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Katy Perry – Dark Horse – Goldhouse Remix
Galantis & Dolly Parton ft Mr Probz – Faith
Zhu – Automatic – Suraci Extended Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
DHT vs. The Weeknd – Blinding Hearts (Lightray Mashup)
Ke$ha vs. Bingo Players – I_ma Do What I Like (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
LilDeuceDeuce – Beep Beep I’m a Sheep (feat. TomSka & Black Gryph0n)
Information Society – Running – Marcos Carnaval & Paulo Jeveaux Mix
2 Unlimited – No Limit – Big Dawg Remix
