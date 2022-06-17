You’ve built a love but that love falls apart (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

06/17/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“You’ve built a love but that love falls apart” – DHT (and Roxette)

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Graphics by Harmony.

Paramore – Still Into You – Riddler Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Britney Spears vs. Madeon – Keep on Shuriken (Lightray Mashup Edit)

Charlie XCX vs. New Order – Good Mondays (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Katy Perry – Dark Horse – Goldhouse Remix

Galantis & Dolly Parton ft Mr Probz – Faith

Zhu – Automatic – Suraci Extended Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

DHT vs. The Weeknd – Blinding Hearts (Lightray Mashup)

Ke$ha vs. Bingo Players – I_ma Do What I Like (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

LilDeuceDeuce – Beep Beep I’m a Sheep (feat. TomSka & Black Gryph0n)

Information Society – Running – Marcos Carnaval & Paulo Jeveaux Mix

2 Unlimited – No Limit – Big Dawg Remix