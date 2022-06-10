Dialed about a thousand numbers lately (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

06/10/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“Dialed about a thousand numbers lately” – Donna Summer

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Donna Summer – Hot Stuff – Kygo Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Everyone vs. Sander Van Doorn & Julian Jordan – The O Song (Lightray Mashup)

Daft Punk vs. M83 & Eric Prydz – Daft City (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Frontload – Dr. Who – Club Rework Mix

Gloria Estefan – Rhythm Is Gonna Get You (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)

Dzeko & Torres f. Delaney Jane – L’Amour Toujours – Tiesto Mix

–> LIGHTRAY

Tiesto & Karol G vs. Spiller & Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Don’t Be Groovy (Lightray Clean Mashup)

Billie Eilish vs. DNCE – Copy Cake (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now – PopRoXxX Remix

2Unlimited – Get Ready for This – Steve Aoki Remix

Scooter – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life EXT