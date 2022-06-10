DAF

Dialed about a thousand numbers lately (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

RichardJDalton; Available only on import CD or cassette.
June 10, 2022
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
06/10/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Dialed about a thousand numbers lately” – Donna Summer
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Donna Summer – Hot Stuff – Kygo Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Everyone vs. Sander Van Doorn & Julian Jordan – The O Song (Lightray Mashup)
Daft Punk vs. M83 & Eric Prydz – Daft City (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Frontload – Dr. Who – Club Rework Mix
Gloria Estefan – Rhythm Is Gonna Get You (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)
Dzeko & Torres f. Delaney Jane – L’Amour Toujours – Tiesto Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Tiesto & Karol G vs. Spiller & Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Don’t Be Groovy (Lightray Clean Mashup)
Billie Eilish vs. DNCE – Copy Cake (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now – PopRoXxX Remix
2Unlimited – Get Ready for This – Steve Aoki Remix
Scooter – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life EXT

RichardJDalton; Available only on import CD or cassette.

Wax test pressings only.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Pet Membership
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu